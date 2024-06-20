Netizens react after Anonymous' stern warning to Kenyan gov't

The message, disseminated through their social media accounts, calls for respect for the rule of law and threatens exposure of corrupt practices if the bill is not rejected.

The infamous Anonymous group has issued a stern warning to the Kenyan government, urging them to heed the citizens' plea to scrap the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Anonymous Group's message to Kenyan government

In a video posted online on June 20, Anonymous addressed President William Ruto, the Kenyan government, and all members of parliament with the following remarks:

"Greetings, Citizens of the world. This is a warning message to William Ruto, the Kenyan Government, and all members of parliament from Anonymous. It has come to our attention that there are discussions in parliament to pass the finance bill, which will unfairly tax the citizens of Kenya. Kenyans attempting peaceful demonstrations are being unfairly harassed, arrested, and shot at with live bullets by the police force under your command.

"Fortunately, several phone numbers belonging to members of parliament are circulating online. Soon, there will be an uprising of hackers, many of whom may reside in your home country. Your secrets may no longer be safe, and there is a chance that all these secrets will be exposed to show how corrupt and unjust members of this parliament are, embezzling public funds for personal gain. On Thursday, the 20th of June, Kenyans will march and #OccupyParliament. We do not want you to amend the Finance Bill; we want you to reject it. Listen to the cries of your citizens, or the people of the world will resist you every step of the way. Citizens of Kenya, do not worry, Tuko Pamoja! We are Anonymous, We are Legion, Expect us!" they said.

Who is Anonymous?

According to Wikipedia, Anonymous is a decentralised international activist and hacktivist collective known for its cyberattacks against various governments, corporations, and institutions.

The group originated in 2003 on the imageboard 4chan, embodying the concept of many users simultaneously existing as an "anarchic," digitized "global brain" or "hivemind."

Members, known as anons, often wear Guy Fawkes masks, to maintain anonymity. Some also use voice changers or text-to-speech programs.

Anonymous has conducted cyberattacks in numerous countries, leading to arrests in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, India, and Turkey.

The group's actions have drawn mixed reactions, with supporters dubbing them freedom fighters and critics labeling them cyber terrorists.

In 2012, Time named Anonymous one of the '100 most influential people' in the world. Although their media profile diminished by 2018, the group re-emerged in 2020 to support the George Floyd protests.

Kenyans react to Anonymous support

The response to Anonymous' support has been mixed among Kenyans. Some have praised the protesters for bringing international attention to their cause, expressing hope that the group’s involvement will help achieve their goals.

On the social media platform X, many users shared their support, believing that the exposure could pressure the government to reconsider the Finance Bill.

Others, however, expressed concerns about the potential consequences of Anonymous' involvement. Some fear that the situation could escalate, leading to unintended repercussions.

The Finance Bill 2024 controversy

The Finance Bill 2024 has been a contentious issue in Kenya, with many citizens opposing the proposed tax measures. Demonstrations have been met with a heavy-handed response from the police, which has only fueled public anger.

The bill, if passed, would impose higher taxes on various goods and services, which many argue would disproportionately affect the lower-income population.

