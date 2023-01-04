ADVERTISEMENT
EACC forges alliance with FBI

Denis Mwangi

The FBI reaffirmed its commitment to working with the EACC in reducing corruption and illicit financial flows in Kenya.

Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Twalib Mbarak met with FBI Director Christopher Wray
Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Twalib Mbarak met with FBI officials in Washington D.C. as part of an effort to strengthen partnerships in the fight against corruption.

Mbarak had the opportunity to meet with FBI Director Christopher Wray and other senior officials, including Section Chief Timothy Stone.

The discussions focused on ways to enhance cooperation in the fight against corruption and economic crimes in Kenya, including through technical support in the investigation and prosecution of complex corruption cases, capacity building for key players in the criminal justice sector, and support in acquiring modern investigative tools.

During the meeting, the FBI reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the EACC, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and other key actors in reducing corruption and illicit financial flows in Kenya.

Mbarak thanked the FBI for their continued support in strengthening the rule of law in the country.

Corruption is a significant issue in Kenya, with the country ranking 128 out of 180 countries on Transparency International's 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index.

In December 2022 EACC released the National Ethics and Corruption Survey 2021.

The National Ethics and Corruption Survey 2021 revealed that the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government is the government ministry where one is most likely to encounter corruption and unethical practices, at 42.4%.

This is followed by the Ministry of Health at 19.7%, the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning at 11.7%, the Ministry of Education at 8.3%, and the Ministry of Defense at 7.6%.

Additionally, 21.3% of respondents stated that corruption and unethical practices are present in all government ministries, while 5.6% said that they are not present in any of the ministries.

According to EACC, corruption can have detrimental effects on the functioning of a government and the well-being of its citizens.

Corruption often leads to the misallocation of resources, undermine the rule of law, and erodes trust in public institutions.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak during a past event
Among government departments and agencies, the Kenya Police rank first as the place where one is most likely to encounter corruption and unethical practices, at 82.1%.

This is followed by the Registration of Persons at 25.2%, the Immigration Department at 17.3%, the Directorate of Land at 8.5%, the Department of Devolution at 7.9%, the National Land Commission at 6.8%, the Department of Education at 6.7%, and the Kenya Defense Forces at 6.4%.

