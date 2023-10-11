The United Kingdom's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to make their inaugural Commonwealth trip to Kenya, coinciding with Kenya's celebration of 60 years of independence.
King Charles III honours Ruto's invitation to Kenya [Details]
Details of King Charles III & Queen Camilla's visit to Nairobi, Mombasa
Recommended articles
King Charles III's monumental visit comes at the invitation of President Ruto and is symbolic because of the origins of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, which commenced in Kenya back in February 1952.
The news desk first reported the planned visit in a report in May 2023.
The King and Queen's schedule will encompass Nairobi City County, Mombasa County, and the surrounding areas.
During their stay, Their Majesties will engage with President Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, other key members of the government, UN representatives, CEOs, religious leaders, young individuals, and future leaders.
Additionally, there will be a special event to honor the late Nobel Laureate Professor Wangari Maathai, emphasizing shared history and ongoing progress.
The royal couple's itinerary highlights the strong bond between the UK and Kenya in regards to creative arts, technology, enterprise, education, and innovation.
Their Majesties will receive a ceremonial welcomes and state banquet and will also attend bilateral meetings, technology exhibitions, and receptions centered on Kenya's youth and upcoming leaders.
The royal couple will interact with military personnel, commemorating fallen soldiers at a Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery.
Their visit to Nairobi National Park will underscored the critical conservation work essential to Kenya's flourishing tourism sector.
In line with their dedication to animal welfare, Queen, the Patron of Brooke, and King as the Captain General of the Royal Marines, will also visit the Mtongwe Naval Base.
The visit will conclude with the Queen meeting survivors of gender-based violence, and the King engaging with faith leaders, advocating for unity in Mombasa's diverse community.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke