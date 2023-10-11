The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
King Charles III honours Ruto's invitation to Kenya [Details]

Denis Mwangi

Details of King Charles III & Queen Camilla's visit to Nairobi, Mombasa

King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles III and Queen Camilla

The United Kingdom's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to make their inaugural Commonwealth trip to Kenya, coinciding with Kenya's celebration of 60 years of independence.

King Charles III's monumental visit comes at the invitation of President Ruto and is symbolic because of the origins of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, which commenced in Kenya back in February 1952.

The news desk first reported the planned visit in a report in May 2023.

The King and Queen's schedule will encompass Nairobi City County, Mombasa County, and the surrounding areas.

During their stay, Their Majesties will engage with President Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, other key members of the government, UN representatives, CEOs, religious leaders, young individuals, and future leaders.

King Charles III leaves a national service of thanksgiving and dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral on July 5.Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
King Charles III leaves a national service of thanksgiving and dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral on July 5.Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Business Insider USA

Additionally, there will be a special event to honor the late Nobel Laureate Professor Wangari Maathai, emphasizing shared history and ongoing progress.

The royal couple's itinerary highlights the strong bond between the UK and Kenya in regards to creative arts, technology, enterprise, education, and innovation.

Their Majesties will receive a ceremonial welcomes and state banquet and will also attend bilateral meetings, technology exhibitions, and receptions centered on Kenya's youth and upcoming leaders.

READ: US & UK train KDF's first-ever amphibious commando unit

The royal couple will interact with military personnel, commemorating fallen soldiers at a Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery.

Their visit to Nairobi National Park will underscored the critical conservation work essential to Kenya's flourishing tourism sector.

King Charles III.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
King Charles III.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Business Insider USA

In line with their dedication to animal welfare, Queen, the Patron of Brooke, and King as the Captain General of the Royal Marines, will also visit the Mtongwe Naval Base.

The visit will conclude with the Queen meeting survivors of gender-based violence, and the King engaging with faith leaders, advocating for unity in Mombasa's diverse community.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

