King Charles III honours Ruto's invitation to Kenya [Details]

King Charles III's monumental visit comes at the invitation of President Ruto and is symbolic because of the origins of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, which commenced in Kenya back in February 1952.

The news desk first reported the planned visit in a report in May 2023.

The King and Queen's schedule will encompass Nairobi City County, Mombasa County, and the surrounding areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

During their stay, Their Majesties will engage with President Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, other key members of the government, UN representatives, CEOs, religious leaders, young individuals, and future leaders.

Business Insider USA

Additionally, there will be a special event to honor the late Nobel Laureate Professor Wangari Maathai, emphasizing shared history and ongoing progress.

The royal couple's itinerary highlights the strong bond between the UK and Kenya in regards to creative arts, technology, enterprise, education, and innovation.

Their Majesties will receive a ceremonial welcomes and state banquet and will also attend bilateral meetings, technology exhibitions, and receptions centered on Kenya's youth and upcoming leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The royal couple will interact with military personnel, commemorating fallen soldiers at a Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery.

Their visit to Nairobi National Park will underscored the critical conservation work essential to Kenya's flourishing tourism sector.

Business Insider USA

In line with their dedication to animal welfare, Queen, the Patron of Brooke, and King as the Captain General of the Royal Marines, will also visit the Mtongwe Naval Base.

ADVERTISEMENT