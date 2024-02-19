Details of gov't new initiative 'Finya Computer Upate Dollar Campaign'

Named the 'FINYA Computer Free Online Training Programme,' this initiative aligns with President William Ruto's recent call for youth to harness technology for economic empowerment.

Led by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the program aims to provide essential knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.

According to a notice issued on Monday, the program's goal is to prepare young people for digital and online work, enabling them to secure decent employment and generate income through gig and freelancing opportunities.

The FINYA Computer Free Online Training Programme will offer various modules catering to different skill levels and interests.

Youth in a Jitume lab Pulse Live Kenya

Basic modules such as Data Entry, Digital Marketing, and Virtual Assistance will lay the foundation for participants to engage in online work.

Additionally, an Advanced Module focusing on Graphic Design will provide advanced training for those seeking to specialize in this area.

Scheduled to run from March 4 to 8, 2024, the program will offer interactive sessions and practical exercises conducted by experienced trainers.

