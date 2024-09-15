The sports category has moved to a new website.

Details of ODM’s talks with Ruto & Kenya Kwanza

Charles Ouma

ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen sets the record straight on engagements with Ruto

A collage of President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga
A collage of President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has confirmed that talks are underway with Kenya Kwanza to establish proper terms of engagement following the inclusion of opposition party members into President William Ruto’s government.

ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen confirmed the talks, noting that contrary to popular belief, ODM has not joined the government yet.

According to Ong’wen, former ODM party politicians who joined Ruto’s government did so in their individual capacities as the party does not have an agreement with Kenya Kwanza yet.

He added that the party will see to it that its engagements with President Ruto’s administration is beneficial to Kenyans, adding that a comprehensive terms of engagement will be agreed on.

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

While addressing mourners at a funeral in remarks at a funeral in Alego/Usonga, the ODM party executive asserted that Raila Odinga remains the party leader with Anyang’ Nyong’o serving in acting capacity owing to Odinga’s busy schedule with his bid to become African Union Commission Chairman.

Explaining why the Kisumu governor was picked to hold brief and chair the party meetings should Odinga succeed in the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson elections in 2025, Ong’wen noted that Nyong’o was the most experienced hence suitable for the role.

READ: This is clearly false - Germany dismisses claims of 250,000 jobs deal with Kenya

He also added that the governor is a loyal member who cannot interfere with the party in the absence of Odinga.

Revisiting history in defending the choice of Nyong’o, Ong’wen noted that ODM had learnt from history claiming that Ford Kenya party was hijacked when its leader and founder the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga passed on in 1994.

President William Ruto brought on board several ODM party bigwigs into his cabinet following weeks of protests.

In what he referred to as broad-based government, Hassan Joho (Mining), John Mbadi (Treasury), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMEs and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy) were among those handed cabinet slots.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho shakes hands with President William Ruto as Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru watching in the background
Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho shakes hands with President William Ruto as Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru watching in the background Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho shakes hands with President William Ruto as Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru watching in the background Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gachagua threatens to spill the beans after 48 Mt Kenya MPs endorsed CS Kindiki

This appear to have quelled the protests that evolved from opposing the Finance Bill 2024 to calls for better governance with a section of protesters calling for President Ruto’s resignation.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

