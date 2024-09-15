Details of ODM’s talks with Ruto & Kenya Kwanza

ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen confirmed the talks, noting that contrary to popular belief, ODM has not joined the government yet.

According to Ong’wen, former ODM party politicians who joined Ruto’s government did so in their individual capacities as the party does not have an agreement with Kenya Kwanza yet.

He added that the party will see to it that its engagements with President Ruto’s administration is beneficial to Kenyans, adding that a comprehensive terms of engagement will be agreed on.

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

While addressing mourners at a funeral in remarks at a funeral in Alego/Usonga, the ODM party executive asserted that Raila Odinga remains the party leader with Anyang’ Nyong’o serving in acting capacity owing to Odinga’s busy schedule with his bid to become African Union Commission Chairman.

ODM explains why Nyong'o was chosen to lead party in Raila's absence

Explaining why the Kisumu governor was picked to hold brief and chair the party meetings should Odinga succeed in the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson elections in 2025, Ong’wen noted that Nyong’o was the most experienced hence suitable for the role.

He also added that the governor is a loyal member who cannot interfere with the party in the absence of Odinga.

Revisiting history in defending the choice of Nyong’o, Ong’wen noted that ODM had learnt from history claiming that Ford Kenya party was hijacked when its leader and founder the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga passed on in 1994.

Ruto's broad-based government

President William Ruto brought on board several ODM party bigwigs into his cabinet following weeks of protests.

In what he referred to as broad-based government, Hassan Joho (Mining), John Mbadi (Treasury), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMEs and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy) were among those handed cabinet slots.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho shakes hands with President William Ruto as Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru watching in the background Pulse Live Kenya