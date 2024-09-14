Gachagua threatens to spill the beans after 48 Mt Kenya MPs endorsed CS Kindiki

Using the analogy of an old Kikuyu tale, the DP dismissed the MPs as sellouts who he likened to gullible hyenas being misled by a cunning hare.

In the tale, the hyena and the hare agreed to unleash terror on their wives by battering them. As agreed, the hyena went ahead and beat his wife while the hare beat drums while making noises, convincing the gullible hyena that he too had acted as agreed.

"Do you know our hyenas? Do you know them? Do you know them? Now our people, with everything that is going on, is there anything that you do not know?" Gachagua explained amid applause from the crowd at Kabiru-ini grounds in Nyeri during the official opening of the Central Kenya ASK show.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

I will spill the beans when the right time comes - Gachagua warns

He noted that the MPs in question are driven by nothing but pure greed to the point of creating divisions in the region.

The DP added that he knows a lot of things and will spill the beans when the time is right.

"I do not know a lot of things. I am not so clever but I am no fool either. There is something that I know and when the right time comes I will speak," said the DP without delving into the details.

Lawmakers allied to Gachagua linked President William Ruto to the development and urged him to tame his troops or risk losing support from the [people of Mount Kenya.

"If you see a dog nearby just know that the owner is around…This message is to the owner of the dog. Put a leash on your dog or forget about us. Put a leash on your dog or forget about who?" Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru slammed.

Kimani Ichung'wah on the receiving end

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah came under fire for allegedly undermining Gachagua and reviving Mt. Kenya supremacy battle at a time when Gachagua is the highest-ranking official from the region.

"Sijui kama sisi tutakuwa hatuna akili timamu tutoke msitu wa fisi tuingie msitu wa chui. Tukuje tu yule mtu anaeza peleka malalamishi yetu bila kufukuzwa tumnyang’anye nguvu yake ya kikatiba ndio tuseme tunapeleka kwa mtu mwingine na sijui kama kuna mtu aliuliza watu wake kabla ya kufanya ule uamuzi," said Kirinyaga Senator James Murango.

MP Kimani Ichung'wa with President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya