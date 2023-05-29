Details of Russian Foreign Minister's trip to Kenya [Photos]

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday May 29, for a productive visit as part of his African tour.
Bilateral relations
This marks his fourth visit to the continent within a year, demonstrating Russia's dedication to engaging with African nations and fostering diplomatic ties.
He was recieved by Ambassador George Orina the Director General of Bilateral & Political Affairs.
The vitising minister met with Parliamentary leaders among them National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.
During his visit, Lavrov also aims to meet President William Ruto, with the objective of strengthening bilateral relations and exploring areas of mutual cooperation.
Meeting comes days after Lavrov meet his Somali counterpart for talks on closer cooperation.
"A very fruitful week for Russia-Kenya bilateral relations is ahead," Russia's Embassy in Nairobi tweeted.
Sergey Lavrov's visit to Kenya is one that will be closely watched, particularly due to Kenya's ties with the United States.
Kenya has traditionally maintained a strong relationship with the US, characterized by cooperation in various areas such as trade, security, and development assistance.
The US has been a key ally and partner for Kenya, providing support in areas such as counterterrorism efforts, economic development, and democratic governance.
As both Russia and the US have global geopolitical interests, their interactions with African countries are sometimes be viewed through the lens of competition or influence in the region.
Kenya, like many other countries, maintains diplomatic relations with multiple nations and seeks to pursue mutually beneficial partnerships.
