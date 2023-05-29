Details of Russian Foreign Minister's trip to Kenya [Photos]

This marks his fourth visit to the continent within a year, demonstrating Russia's dedication to engaging with African nations and fostering diplomatic ties.

He was recieved by Ambassador George Orina the Director General of Bilateral & Political Affairs.

The vitising minister met with Parliamentary leaders among them National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

During his visit, Lavrov also aims to meet President William Ruto, with the objective of strengthening bilateral relations and exploring areas of mutual cooperation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Parliament leaders in Nairobi, on May 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Meeting comes days after Lavrov meet his Somali counterpart for talks on closer cooperation.

"A very fruitful week for Russia-Kenya bilateral relations is ahead," Russia's Embassy in Nairobi tweeted.

Sergey Lavrov's visit to Kenya is one that will be closely watched, particularly due to Kenya's ties with the United States.

Kenya has traditionally maintained a strong relationship with the US, characterized by cooperation in various areas such as trade, security, and development assistance.

The US has been a key ally and partner for Kenya, providing support in areas such as counterterrorism efforts, economic development, and democratic governance.

Maria Zakharova the Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Pulse Live Kenya

As both Russia and the US have global geopolitical interests, their interactions with African countries are sometimes be viewed through the lens of competition or influence in the region.