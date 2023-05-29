The sports category has moved to a new website.

Details of Russian Foreign Minister's trip to Kenya [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Bilateral relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday May 29, for a productive visit as part of his African tour.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday May 29, for a productive visit as part of his African tour.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday May 29, for a productive visit as part of his African tour.

This marks his fourth visit to the continent within a year, demonstrating Russia's dedication to engaging with African nations and fostering diplomatic ties.

He was recieved by Ambassador George Orina the Director General of Bilateral & Political Affairs.

The vitising minister met with Parliamentary leaders among them National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

During his visit, Lavrov also aims to meet President William Ruto, with the objective of strengthening bilateral relations and exploring areas of mutual cooperation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Parliament leaders in Nairobi, on May 29, 2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Parliament leaders in Nairobi, on May 29, 2023

Meeting comes days after Lavrov meet his Somali counterpart for talks on closer cooperation.

"A very fruitful week for Russia-Kenya bilateral relations is ahead," Russia's Embassy in Nairobi tweeted.

Sergey Lavrov's visit to Kenya is one that will be closely watched, particularly due to Kenya's ties with the United States.

Kenya has traditionally maintained a strong relationship with the US, characterized by cooperation in various areas such as trade, security, and development assistance.

The US has been a key ally and partner for Kenya, providing support in areas such as counterterrorism efforts, economic development, and democratic governance.

Maria Zakharova the Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
Maria Zakharova the Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

As both Russia and the US have global geopolitical interests, their interactions with African countries are sometimes be viewed through the lens of competition or influence in the region.

Kenya, like many other countries, maintains diplomatic relations with multiple nations and seeks to pursue mutually beneficial partnerships.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

