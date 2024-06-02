Details of Ruto's busy schedule as he departs for South Korea on Sunday evening

The Head of State will depart for South Korea on the night of Sunday, May 2, for an official visit that will also see him attend the Korea-Africa Summit.

Lifting the lid on his engagements in Korea, the President explained during an interdenominational church service in Kimilili, Bungoma, that he will witness the signing of several significant deals.

"Today I will be jetting to Korean for three issues. When I was there last year there are some things that we agreed and so I am going to bring that money," the President explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Creative economy and billions

Infrastructure development and investment in the creative economy will also form part of the President’s agenda.

"These include a Sh40 billion agreement focused on the creative economy and a Sh25 billion worth of equipment for construction of dams for irrigation." Added the President.

Pulse Live Kenya

He will also be keen on bagging deals in the agricultural sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nilikuwa lazima niexplain ndiyo msiseme huyu mtu tulikuwa na mkataba na anakaa. So mniruhusu niende kwa sababu ya Wakenya wengine," he said.

Ruto's second trip to Korea

The visit that is the second to South Korea in a span of about six months aims to finalize and sign various agreements that were initiated during his November tour.

The President and his delegation will also engage in talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Kenya and South Korea.

ADVERTISEMENT

His delegation will also market the country as the preferred investment destination in the continent.