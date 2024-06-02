The sports category has moved to a new website.


Details of Ruto's busy schedule as he departs for South Korea on Sunday evening

Charles Ouma

Ruto jets out this evening

File image of President William Ruto boarding a plane
File image of President William Ruto boarding a plane

President William Ruto is set to jet out of the country for yet another international trip today, Sunday, May 2.

The Head of State will depart for South Korea on the night of Sunday, May 2, for an official visit that will also see him attend the Korea-Africa Summit.

Lifting the lid on his engagements in Korea, the President explained during an interdenominational church service in Kimilili, Bungoma, that he will witness the signing of several significant deals.

"Today I will be jetting to Korean for three issues. When I was there last year there are some things that we agreed and so I am going to bring that money," the President explained.

Infrastructure development and investment in the creative economy will also form part of the President’s agenda.

"These include a Sh40 billion agreement focused on the creative economy and a Sh25 billion worth of equipment for construction of dams for irrigation." Added the President.

President William Ruto during a church service at Kimilili in Bungoma on June 2, 2024
President William Ruto during a church service at Kimilili in Bungoma on June 2, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He will also be keen on bagging deals in the agricultural sector.

"Nilikuwa lazima niexplain ndiyo msiseme huyu mtu tulikuwa na mkataba na anakaa. So mniruhusu niende kwa sababu ya Wakenya wengine," he said.

The visit that is the second to South Korea in a span of about six months aims to finalize and sign various agreements that were initiated during his November tour.

READ: Military benefits Kenya will enjoy after recognition as a non-NATO ally by U.S.

The President and his delegation will also engage in talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Kenya and South Korea.

His delegation will also market the country as the preferred investment destination in the continent.

Cooperation in especially in ICT, education, pharmaceutical and infrastructure are among the areas that the two countries seek to build on.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.



