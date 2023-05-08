The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: Ruto tours world-largest floating office in Rotterdam

Denis Mwangi

Built on top of Rotterdam’s Nieuwe Maas River, the building is considered the largest floating office in the world.

Global Center on Adaptation's (GCA) floating headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands
Global Center on Adaptation's (GCA) floating headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands

President William Ruto joined global leaders on May 7, at the Global Center on Adaptation's (GCA) floating headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, to participate in a strategic dialogue on climate action.

The GCA's floating headquarters is an innovative and sustainable office that serves as an example of how architecture can adapt to climate change.



President William Ruto on a visit to GCA's floating headquarters in Natherlands

During the visit, Ruto had a tour of the project that was launched in 2021, and witnessed first-hand how the building was designed to withstand climate change impacts.

President Ruto also dicussed the planning of the Africa Climate Action Summit which will be co-hosted by Kenya and the African Union Commission from September 4 to September 6.

The Summit is expected to unite partners, including international financial institutions and the private sector, around accelerating adaptation financing and climate action.

The meeting was also attended by Ban Ki-moon the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and GCA Co-Chair, Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko the African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment and Dr. Kevin Kariuki the Vice-President of the African Development Bank.

President William Ruto on a visit to GCA's floating headquarters in Natherlands

President William Ruto on a visit to GCA's floating headquarters in Natherlands


The world is now edging close and closer towards the brink of a climate disaster whose warning signs so far are the most catastrophic environmental and atmospheric phenomena humankind has ever encountered. The GCA exists to remind us of these fundamental truths, and to mobilize and empower effective responses in ways that are both reassuring and inspiring," Ruto said.

He argued that climate change is a global threat to all nations and it is not about who contributed to it or not, but about the dangers it poses to generations and how governments can tackle it.

President William Ruto on a visit to GCA's floating headquarters in Natherlands

President William Ruto on a visit to GCA's floating headquarters in Natherlands

President William Ruto on a visit to GCA's floating headquarters in Natherlands

Denis Mwangi

ADVERTISEMENT

