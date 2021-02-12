Detectives destroy bhang worth Sh27 million

Detectives from a Multi-agency team have destroyed bhang worth Sh27 million in a one-acre farm in Kedong Ranch.

The team comprised of the Anti-Narcotics detectives, Administration Police and Naivasha OCPD arrested 14 suspects who were found weeding the bhang.

According to DCI, the raid followed a tip-off from members of the public, who notified the authorities of the activity that was going on in the ranch.

The 14 are in police custody.

“A multi agency team comprising of Anti Narcotics detectives, AP Officers attached at Kedong field training Camp & OCPD Naivasha, yesterday destroyed a crop of bhang valued at Sh27 Million.

14 suspects who were found weeding the over one-acre farm at Kedong Ranch, were also arrested and placed in custody, pending further investigations.

Their arrest followed a tip-off from members of the public, who gave information about the farm,” said DCI.