Nairobi family seeks help in tracing kin who went missing on 1st day at work

Mosoti disappeared on the same day that he reported for a new job, having been jobless for a while.

The family shared their suspicion that money could be linked to their kin’s disappearance.

Fred Mosoti's wife, Veronica Oruta with their two children during an interview following his disappearance Pulse Live Kenya

On the day that he disappeared, had received money from his sister who lives abroad and had Sh29,000 in cash.

After coming from work, …is reported to have gone to an entertainment joint in Nairobi’s South B area in the company of his friends.

Addressing the press from Mbotela estate, Mosoti’s wife Veronica Oruta shared that she got worried when he failed to return home in time.

“By 8 pm he was still out so when I called but the phone was not picked, so I thought he might have been busy or out with friends. I called again at 9pm but this time the call did not go through.” She recounted.

Family's last contact with Fred Mosoti

His mother recounted that she last spoke to Mosoti at around 8:30pm and he informed her that he was on his way home.

A screengrab image of a missing person poster circulated by Fred Mosoti's family Pulse Live Kenya

The family filed a missing person report at Umoja 2 police station on October 10, 2024 and afterwards confirmed with Mosoti’s friends that he had indeed been seen at an entertainment joint in South B the previous day when he disappeared.

Phone switched off at 10 pm on the fateful day

Investigations confirmed that his phone was switched off at around 10PM in South B area of Nairobi on the day that he disappeared.

Unable to pay rent with the family breadwinner missing, Mosoti’s wife and his two young children had to relocate from Umoja 2 to Mbotela.

The family is appealing to anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to reach out or share the same with the nearest police station, hoping to find their kin alive.

Family's suspicion and appeal to police

His silence makes us suspect that he was either attacked, left unconscious and admitted in ICU or dead given the silence which is unusual.

The family has further appealed to police to interrogate those who were with Mosoti on the day that he disappeared.