Ruto explains reasons behind alarming rise in femicide cases, vows action

Ruto noted that the crisis is a result of a combination of various factors, including moral decay and criminal activity.

He decried the spate of violence that has claimed the lives of many Kenyan women, murdered by people who should love, respect and protect them.

Equipping police to combat the troubling trend of femicide

While addressing the congregation at the African Divine Church in Nairobi, Ruto assured Kenyans that his government will avail the required resources to the police to combat femicide in the country.

"I want to assure you that we will go out of our way to equip our police to deal with this challenge," President Ruto stated.

President William Ruto at the 76th Anniversary of the African Divine Church Pulse Live Kenya

The Head of State noted that collective effort is needed to combat femicide, with parents and communities having a part to play.

Parents & communities to address "the moral issue" contributing to femicide

He urged parents and communities to address what he referred to as "the moral issue" contributing to the crisis.

He noted that this is not the time to shift blame and called for a comprehensive approach to address the violence witnessed.

"As parents, starting with myself, as Kenyans, we must also deal with the moral issue, let us not just finger point as to who should do what, we should start by saying, what shall I do as a Citizen," Ruto added.

Alarming increase in femicide in Kenya

A number of Kenyan women have lost their lives in the recent past, with human rights organisations and activists urging the government to declare femicide a national disaster.

President William Ruto(centre), Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi(left) and Nairobi Governor Johson Sakaja at the 76th Anniversary of the African Divine Church in Nairobi on November 3, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The deaths remain unresolved, adding to the many lives lost earlier in the year in a similar trend that saw Kenyans take to the streets to shine the spotlight on the crisis.

According to the National Police Service, at least 97 women have been killed over the past three months.

