Ruto explains reasons behind alarming rise in femicide cases, vows action

Charles Ouma

President addresses troubling trend of femicide in the country

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto has broken his silence on the increasing cases of femicide in the country, asserting the government’s commitment in addressing the alarming trend.

Ruto noted that the crisis is a result of a combination of various factors, including moral decay and criminal activity.

He decried the spate of violence that has claimed the lives of many Kenyan women, murdered by people who should love, respect and protect them.

While addressing the congregation at the African Divine Church in Nairobi, Ruto assured Kenyans that his government will avail the required resources to the police to combat femicide in the country.

"I want to assure you that we will go out of our way to equip our police to deal with this challenge," President Ruto stated.

President William Ruto at the 76th Anniversary of the African Divine Church
President William Ruto at the 76th Anniversary of the African Divine Church President William Ruto at the 76th Anniversary of the African Divine Church Pulse Live Kenya

The Head of State noted that collective effort is needed to combat femicide, with parents and communities having a part to play.

He urged parents and communities to address what he referred to as "the moral issue" contributing to the crisis.

He noted that this is not the time to shift blame and called for a comprehensive approach to address the violence witnessed.

"As parents, starting with myself, as Kenyans, we must also deal with the moral issue, let us not just finger point as to who should do what, we should start by saying, what shall I do as a Citizen," Ruto added.

A number of Kenyan women have lost their lives in the recent past, with human rights organisations and activists urging the government to declare femicide a national disaster.

President William Ruto(centre), Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi(left) and Nairobi Governor Johson Sakaja at the 76th Anniversary of the African Divine Church in Nairobi on November 3, 2024
President William Ruto(centre), Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi(left) and Nairobi Governor Johson Sakaja at the 76th Anniversary of the African Divine Church in Nairobi on November 3, 2024 President William Ruto(centre), Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi(left) and Nairobi Governor Johson Sakaja at the 76th Anniversary of the African Divine Church in Nairobi on November 3, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The deaths remain unresolved, adding to the many lives lost earlier in the year in a similar trend that saw Kenyans take to the streets to shine the spotlight on the crisis.

According to the National Police Service, at least 97 women have been killed over the past three months.

Leaders who spoke at the event called for decisive action to tame the trend.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

