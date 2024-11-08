U.S. presses Ruto over abductions in phone call with Secretary Blinken [Details]

One of the issues Secretary Blinken raised was the importance of accountability for Kenyan security agencies following the violent crackdowns and abductions reported during the June to August protests.

"The Secretary also reiterated the need for continued engagement with the Kenyan public, youth, and civil society following the June-August protests and underscored the importance of full accountability for security forces reportedly involved in protest violence and ongoing abductions," read a statement from Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

Blinken reiterated the need for continued engagement with the Kenyan public, especially youth and civil society groups, to strengthen trust and civic participation.

These discussions are part of the United States' ongoing efforts to support Kenya’s pursuit of a more inclusive and democratic future.

Kenya's role in global peace efforts

During their conversation, Secretary Blinken also expressed deep appreciation for Kenya’s leadership in global peacekeeping, particularly its role in the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti.

The dialogue expanded to include regional security, with a focus on the Tumaini Peace Initiative and the peace process in South Sudan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blinken stressed that South Sudanese leaders must fully engage in peace talks hosted in Nairobi to foster sustainable stability.

This initiative underlines the collaborative peace-building efforts between the U.S. and Kenya.

On Sudan, they discussed coordinating efforts to press for expanded humanitarian access, stop the fighting, and establish a process to restore civilian governance.

These measures are seen as essential steps toward long-term peace and stability in the region.

Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary Blinken’s conversation with President Ruto reinforced the close and enduring bond between the U.S. and Kenya.