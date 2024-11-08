The sports category has moved to a new website.

U.S. presses Ruto over abductions in phone call with Secretary Blinken [Details]

Denis Mwangi

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s conversation with President Ruto reinforced the close and enduring bond between the U.S. and Kenya.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken with President William Ruto during a past meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke to President William Ruto in a phone call on November where they spoke on a variety of issued regarding both countries.

One of the issues Secretary Blinken raised was the importance of accountability for Kenyan security agencies following the violent crackdowns and abductions reported during the June to August protests.

"The Secretary also reiterated the need for continued engagement with the Kenyan public, youth, and civil society following the June-August protests and underscored the importance of full accountability for security forces reportedly involved in protest violence and ongoing abductions," read a statement from Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is attending a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 15, 2024.Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images Business Insider USA
Blinken reiterated the need for continued engagement with the Kenyan public, especially youth and civil society groups, to strengthen trust and civic participation.

These discussions are part of the United States' ongoing efforts to support Kenya’s pursuit of a more inclusive and democratic future.

During their conversation, Secretary Blinken also expressed deep appreciation for Kenya’s leadership in global peacekeeping, particularly its role in the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti.

The dialogue expanded to include regional security, with a focus on the Tumaini Peace Initiative and the peace process in South Sudan.

Blinken stressed that South Sudanese leaders must fully engage in peace talks hosted in Nairobi to foster sustainable stability.

This initiative underlines the collaborative peace-building efforts between the U.S. and Kenya.

On Sudan, they discussed coordinating efforts to press for expanded humanitarian access, stop the fighting, and establish a process to restore civilian governance.

These measures are seen as essential steps toward long-term peace and stability in the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Hamas to agree to cease-fire terms with Israel on Monday.Kevin Mohatt/Getty Images Business Insider USA
Secretary Blinken’s conversation with President Ruto reinforced the close and enduring bond between the U.S. and Kenya.

By addressing domestic challenges and supporting Kenya’s global peace efforts, the U.S. seeks to bolster Kenya’s democratic principles and strengthen their mutual partnership in fostering regional and international stability.

Denis Mwangi

