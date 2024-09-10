Rebecca Cheptegei's ex-boyfriend Dickson Ndiema dies

Ndiema passed away on Monday night in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), just days after Cheptegei succumbed to injuries sustained in a horrific attack on August 1, where he allegedly set her on fire.

Ndiema's death has been confirmed by hospital officials, who stated he had been receiving treatment for severe burns covering over 30% of his body.

This incident has drawn significant attention, not only due to the tragic nature of the events but also because it highlights the ongoing issue of domestic violence in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dickson Ndiema, the former partner of Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, has died at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Kenya. Pulse Live Kenya

The attack on Cheptegei occurred at her home in Trans Nzoia County, where Ndiema reportedly doused her with petrol and ignited it during a dispute over property.

Cheptegei suffered catastrophic injuries, with burns covering more than 80% of her body.

She was hospitalised for several days before her death on September 5, leading to widespread mourning among fans and fellow athletes alike.

Cheptegei, a celebrated athlete who represented Uganda in the recent Paris 2024 Olympics, was set to receive a military burial in her home country, as confirmed by her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her father, Mzee Joseph Cheptegei, revealed that arrangements for her funeral are underway, with high-ranking officials from both Uganda and Kenya expected to attend.

In the aftermath of this tragic incident, calls for justice and awareness about domestic violence have intensified.

Pulse Live Uganda

The Uganda Athletics Federation expressed deep sorrow over Cheptegei's death, condemning the violence that led to her tragic end.

ADVERTISEMENT