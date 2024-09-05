Achievements of fallen Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei [List]

The horrific incident has left many mourning the loss of a talented runner and a beloved member of the athletic community.

Who was Rebecca Cheptegei?

Rebecca Cheptegei was a renowned Ugandan long-distance runner who lived and trained in Kenya.

She was also an officer with the Ugandan People's Defence Force.

Known for her dedication and hard work, Cheptegei made significant achievements in her athletic career, competing in various international competitions.

Rebecca Cheptegei’s athletic career

Cheptegei began her athletic career in 2010, initially focusing on middle-distance running. She quickly made a name for herself, winning the 1500m event at the München Pfingstmeeting in Munich.

Upon her return to Uganda, she continued her winning streak, claiming victory in the 10,000m race in Kampala.

In 2011, Cheptegei competed in the World Cross Country Championships held in Punta Umbria. Despite finishing 55th, she did not let the disappointing result hold her back.

She bounced back to finish second in both the Madrid half marathon and the Cantalejo half-marathon, showcasing her resilience and determination.

Over the years, Cheptegei participated in a range of races, including 10km, 1500m, and half-marathon events, with varying results.

In 2014, she won the 10km race at Santa Pola, and in the same year finished third at the Quanzhou half marathon in China.

First marathon win & national recognition

Cheptegei’s breakthrough in marathon running came in 2022 when she won the Padova marathon in Italy, finishing with a time of 2:31:21.

This victory was a significant milestone in her career, marking her first major marathon win. Her best marathon performance, however, came in December 2022 when she clocked an impressive 2:22:47 to finish second in the Abu Dhabi marathon.

This performance ranked her as the second-fastest female Ugandan marathoner of all time, according to World Athletics statistics.

In November 2023, Cheptegei placed third at the Firenze marathon in Italy. Following this achievement, she made her Olympic debut in Paris in 2024, representing Uganda in the women’s marathon.

She finished 44th in the event, which was won by Sifan Hassan. Despite not winning, her participation in the Olympics was a testament to her hard work and perseverance throughout her career.

Rebecca Cheptegei's life cut shot by her boyfriend

On September 1, Rebecca Cheptegei’s life was tragically cut short when her boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, allegedly set her on fire in Chumeek village, Kinyoro, Trans Nzoia County, Kenya.

According to reports, the attack occurred outside her home and was allegedly sparked by a dispute over land ownership.

Cheptegei had purchased a piece of land in Trans Nzoia County, which led to conflicts between her and Ndiema. A local administrator reported that the two had been involved in a long-standing dispute over the property.

During the attack, Cheptegei suffered severe burns after Ndiema doused her with petrol and set her alight. Neighbours rushed to her aid after hearing her screams and managed to rescue her and Ndiema, who also sustained burn injuries during the incident.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret, where Cheptegei succumbed to her injuries.

Cheptegei's father speaks out

Cheptegei’s father, Mzee Joseph Cheptegei, expressed his heartbreak over the incident. He described Ndiema as someone who had been harassing Rebecca for months.

He clarified that Cheptegei and Ndiema were not in a romantic relationship but were friends who had fallen out over the property.

“They were just friends, and I wonder why he wanted to take away things belonging to my daughter,” Mzee Cheptegei said.