ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Joe Mfalme detained for 14 more days

Denis Mwangi

DJ Joe Mfalme detained for 14 more days as police investigate the death of DCI officer

DJ Joe in court as police investigate the death of DCI officer
DJ Joe in court as police investigate the death of DCI officer

Kibera magistrate Margaret Murage has ordered that DJ Joe Mfalme and six others be detained for 14 days.

The court has allowed this extended detention to enable thorough evidence gathering for a potential murder charge.

This is despite the defence's argument highlighting the suspects' cooperation and emphasizing their societal and personal responsibilities.

DJ Joe Mfalme
DJ Joe Mfalme DJ Joe Mfalme Pulse Live Kenya
The case arose following a minor traffic incident near the Kikuyu Police Station that escalated into a physical altercation.

Others who will remain in custody are Allan Ochieng, Eric Kariuki, and Simon Wambugu.

Police officers attached to Kikuyu Police Station Sammy Cheruiyot, Agnes Kerubo and Khadija Abdi Wako were also presented to court over the case.

Lawyer George Ng’anga Mbugua who is representing the police officers questioned why up until now, the defence did not know the disease died the victim died of.

He also raised concern about why the police made the arrests without conducting investigations.

"Now people are being told you have to be in for 14 days. What comes first. Is it an arrest or investigation.

"What was the rush in apprehending them? And then you come and say allow me to detain them as I investigate," he said.

He also argued that the prosecution did not provide any charges or evidence it plans to rely on.

DJ Joe Mfalme recently addressed the public regarding his arrest connected to the death of Deputy DCIO Felix Kelian Kitosi of Kabete Police Station, who succumbed to injuries after an altercation.

In a statement, Mfalme extended his deepest sympathies to the victim's family and friends, assuring full cooperation with investigative authorities.

He emphasized the commitment of him and his team to participate in the investigative process and requested patience and support during the ongoing investigation, refraining from further comment due to the sensitivity of the matter​.

ADVERTISEMENT

