DJ Joe Mfalme detained for 14 more days

The court has allowed this extended detention to enable thorough evidence gathering for a potential murder charge.

This is despite the defence's argument highlighting the suspects' cooperation and emphasizing their societal and personal responsibilities.

DJ Joe Mfalme Pulse Live Kenya

The case arose following a minor traffic incident near the Kikuyu Police Station that escalated into a physical altercation.

Others who will remain in custody are Allan Ochieng, Eric Kariuki, and Simon Wambugu.

Police officers attached to Kikuyu Police Station Sammy Cheruiyot, Agnes Kerubo and Khadija Abdi Wako were also presented to court over the case.

Lawyer George Ng’anga Mbugua who is representing the police officers questioned why up until now, the defence did not know the disease died the victim died of.

He also raised concern about why the police made the arrests without conducting investigations.

"Now people are being told you have to be in for 14 days. What comes first. Is it an arrest or investigation.

"What was the rush in apprehending them? And then you come and say allow me to detain them as I investigate," he said.

He also argued that the prosecution did not provide any charges or evidence it plans to rely on.

DJ Joe Mfalme statement

DJ Joe Mfalme recently addressed the public regarding his arrest connected to the death of Deputy DCIO Felix Kelian Kitosi of Kabete Police Station, who succumbed to injuries after an altercation.

In a statement, Mfalme extended his deepest sympathies to the victim's family and friends, assuring full cooperation with investigative authorities.