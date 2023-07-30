Do not disrupt Kenya, Ruto was democratically elected - Julius Malema tells Raila

Malema who was addressing his party delegated during EFF’s 10th Anniversary Rally held at FNB stadium in Soweto told Odinga to stop what he is doing for peace to prevail in Kenya.

"Comrades, we want to make a call in Kenya especially to comrade Raila Odinga. Stop doing what you're doing," he stated.

He added that President William Ruto was democratically elected and as such should not be given space to serve.

"Do not disrupt Kenya, we need peace in Kenya. President William Ruto was democratically elected in Kenya. I will not allow you to use the people of Kenya to destabilise the peace of Kenya." Malema added.

This is not the first time that the youthful opposition leader was hitting out at Odinga.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga addressing a crowd at Nairobi's Kamukunji Grounds on July 7, 2023 when he unveiled the Opposition's Digital Citizens Signature Initiative Pulse Live Kenya

He has, in the past, accused the ODM party leader of refusing to accept outcome of presidential elections and urged him to move on as voters had already made their choice.

"Accept and move on. Raila Odinga should accept the results of the elections and act with restraint with their supporters. It should never be in the name of any presidential candidate. Kenyans must love their country more than loving individuals," Malema stated at the time.

The fiery opposition leader who was behind mass protests dubbed national shutdown in South Africa in March 2023.