Do not disrupt Kenya, Ruto was democratically elected - Julius Malema tells Raila

Charles Ouma

Julius Malema accused Raila Odinga of using people to cause chaos in Kenya and sabotage President William Ruto who was democratically elected

South Africa's opposition leader Julius Malema who leads the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed Raila Odinga, urging him to stop what he referred to as disruptions in the country.

South Africa's opposition leader Julius Malema who leads the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed Raila Odinga, urging him to stop what he referred to as disruptions in the country.

Malema who was addressing his party delegated during EFF’s 10th Anniversary Rally held at FNB stadium in Soweto told Odinga to stop what he is doing for peace to prevail in Kenya.

"Comrades, we want to make a call in Kenya especially to comrade Raila Odinga. Stop doing what you're doing," he stated.

He added that President William Ruto was democratically elected and as such should not be given space to serve.

"Do not disrupt Kenya, we need peace in Kenya. President William Ruto was democratically elected in Kenya. I will not allow you to use the people of Kenya to destabilise the peace of Kenya." Malema added.

This is not the first time that the youthful opposition leader was hitting out at Odinga.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga addressing a crowd at Nairobi's Kamukunji Grounds on July 7, 2023 when he unveiled the Opposition's Digital Citizens Signature Initiative
He has, in the past, accused the ODM party leader of refusing to accept outcome of presidential elections and urged him to move on as voters had already made their choice.

READ: Azimio rejects 5 issues proposed by Kenya Kwanza

"Accept and move on. Raila Odinga should accept the results of the elections and act with restraint with their supporters. It should never be in the name of any presidential candidate. Kenyans must love their country more than loving individuals," Malema stated at the time.

The fiery opposition leader who was behind mass protests dubbed national shutdown in South Africa in March 2023.

Malema called for the protests against the economic elite empowered by the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

