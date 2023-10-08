DP Gachagua addresses reports of fallout with Ruto

Gachagua sought to clear the air after his boss appeared to rebuke him over the infamous “shareholder” remarks that have seen the duo read from different scripts sparking claims that all is not well.

The DP sought to clear the air at a church service in Nandi County, dismissing the reports and insisting that the country is in capable hands and all is well between him and his boss.

“Our government led by William Ruto is steady and very stable, there is no problem and there will be none.

“The President and I are not foolish, we are great friends and even if you hear us talking differently, it is still the same thing,” Gachagua explained.

He added that the Kenya Kwanza leadership remains united and will back President Ruto for a second term.

“I want to tell these people (opposition), straight in the face, please don't waste your time, there will be no division in this government, President William Ruto and I talk the same language, we consult, we agree and we move on and the President is taking us in the right direction,” Gachagua said.

Claims of a split first emerged after the president dismissed Gachagua’s claims that Kenya Kwanza is a shareholding entity with shareholders whose interests must be considered first when it comes to development and state jobs.

The Head of State was clear that under his watch, no region or Kenyan would be discriminated against based on their political affiliations.

“It is primitive and backwards for anybody to imagine that any region of Kenya cannot get development on account of how they voted. I want to assure the people of Kenya that we will move together as one nation.

“Let nobody tell you that you are out of this government. You pay taxes and you are Kenyans. This is your government. I will not allow any part of Kenya to be discriminated against in terms of development on the basis of political affiliations”. President Ruto stated while addressing the public in Siaya.

Shareholding to increase - DP Gachagua

Hours later on Saturday, Gachagua fired back in Meru, insisting that he is keen on seeing the shareholding of his people increase from the current 47% to 60 percent even if the same does not please some people who he did not name.

"We will make sure we increase our shareholding in this government from 47 per cent to almost 60 per cent. Many people are uncomfortable about our shareholding; ni kidogo, its only 47...tutaongeza ikuwe mingi zaidi,” he said.

"We have no apologies to make in investing in President Ruto. We are happy with what is going on so far and we have every intention to increase our support for him." Gachagua added.