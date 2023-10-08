The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Gachagua addresses reports of fallout with Ruto

Charles Ouma

DP Gachagua sets the record straight

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at ACK Kapsabet Diocese during a Church Service on Sunday October 8, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at ACK Kapsabet Diocese during a Church Service on Sunday October 8, 2023

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has addressed reports of a fallout with his boss President William Ruto.

Recommended articles

Gachagua sought to clear the air after his boss appeared to rebuke him over the infamous “shareholder” remarks that have seen the duo read from different scripts sparking claims that all is not well.

The DP sought to clear the air at a church service in Nandi County, dismissing the reports and insisting that the country is in capable hands and all is well between him and his boss.

“Our government led by William Ruto is steady and very stable, there is no problem and there will be none.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President and I are not foolish, we are great friends and even if you hear us talking differently, it is still the same thing,” Gachagua explained.

He added that the Kenya Kwanza leadership remains united and will back President Ruto for a second term.

“I want to tell these people (opposition), straight in the face, please don't waste your time, there will be no division in this government, President William Ruto and I talk the same language, we consult, we agree and we move on and the President is taking us in the right direction,” Gachagua said.

Claims of a split first emerged after the president dismissed Gachagua’s claims that Kenya Kwanza is a shareholding entity with shareholders whose interests must be considered first when it comes to development and state jobs.

The Head of State was clear that under his watch, no region or Kenyan would be discriminated against based on their political affiliations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is primitive and backwards for anybody to imagine that any region of Kenya cannot get development on account of how they voted. I want to assure the people of Kenya that we will move together as one nation.

“Let nobody tell you that you are out of this government. You pay taxes and you are Kenyans. This is your government. I will not allow any part of Kenya to be discriminated against in terms of development on the basis of political affiliations”. President Ruto stated while addressing the public in Siaya.

President William Ruto received by Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga and Siaya Governor James Orengo
President William Ruto received by Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga and Siaya Governor James Orengo Pulse Live Kenya

Shareholding to increase - DP Gachagua

Hours later on Saturday, Gachagua fired back in Meru, insisting that he is keen on seeing the shareholding of his people increase from the current 47% to 60 percent even if the same does not please some people who he did not name.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: We’ll increase our shares in govt to 60% - Defiant Gachagua fires back at Ruto

"We will make sure we increase our shareholding in this government from 47 per cent to almost 60 per cent. Many people are uncomfortable about our shareholding; ni kidogo, its only 47...tutaongeza ikuwe mingi zaidi,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Meru in the company of other leaders on Saturday, October 7, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Meru in the company of other leaders on Saturday, October 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"We have no apologies to make in investing in President Ruto. We are happy with what is going on so far and we have every intention to increase our support for him." Gachagua added.

Gachagua who declared himself the leader of Mount Kenya, selected and anointed by God added that he will be in the frontline fighting for the region’s interest.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DP Gachagua addresses reports of fallout with Ruto

DP Gachagua addresses reports of fallout with Ruto

Pastor Ezekiel Odero: The only time you should celebrate your birthday

Pastor Ezekiel Odero: The only time you should celebrate your birthday

Wilson Sossion mourns mother's sudden death in emotional message

Wilson Sossion mourns mother's sudden death in emotional message

We’ll increase our shares in govt to 60% - Defiant Gachagua fires back at Ruto

We’ll increase our shares in govt to 60% - Defiant Gachagua fires back at Ruto

Ruto sharply differs with Gachagua over allocation of resources & development

Ruto sharply differs with Gachagua over allocation of resources & development

Gachagua heaps praises on Uhuru as he declares himself anointed by God

Gachagua heaps praises on Uhuru as he declares himself "anointed by God"

Govt Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reveals 1 change in his life after appointment

Govt Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reveals 1 change in his life after appointment

Diplomats shake up: Uhuru cousin dropped as Gachagua's Chief of Staff wins

Diplomats shake up: Uhuru cousin dropped as Gachagua's Chief of Staff wins

Fugitive in my own country - Pastor Ezekiel recalls recent encounter with police officers

Fugitive in my own country - Pastor Ezekiel recalls recent encounter with police officers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on July 21, 2023

Ruto reshuffles 8 CSs including Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua

Shao Guixiang

Deported Chinese tycoon sneaks back to Nairobi, CS Kindiki demands answers

A collage of Moses Kuria, Musalia Mudavadi, William Ruto and Rebecca Miano

Reshuffled CSs react to their new roles, see what Kuria, Mudavadi, others are saying

President William Ruto with Isaac Mwaura at State House, Nairobi

Isaac Mwaura named gov't spokesperson, here's how much money he'll get per month