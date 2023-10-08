The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

We’ll increase our shares in govt to 60% - Defiant Gachagua fires back at Ruto

Charles Ouma

We will make sure we increase our shareholding in this government from 47 per cent to almost 60 per cent. Many people are uncomfortable about our shareholding - DPO Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Meru in the company of other leaders on Saturday, October 7, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Meru in the company of other leaders on Saturday, October 7, 2023

In an apparent response to his boss, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has insisted that the Kenya Kwanza is a shareholding entity in which he will strive to have their shares increase from the current 47 percent to 60 percent.

Recommended articles

Speaking in Meru County on Saturday during the burial of Simon Kaberia M'Aburi, the brother to Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi, Gachagua locked horns with his boss, insisting that the government is a shareholding entity in which the interests of those who voted for Kenya Kwanza come first when it comes to sharing national resources, government appointments and development.

In an apparent response to the president, Gachagua insisted that he will make sure that their shareholding increases from 47% to 60% claiming that other regions are also fighting for their own interests.

“We will make sure we increase our shareholding in this government from 47 per cent to almost 60 per cent. Many people are uncomfortable about our shareholding; ni kidogo, its only 47...tutaongeza ikuwe mingi zaidi,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have no apologies to make in investing in President Ruto. We are happy with what is going on so far and we have every intention to increase our support for him." Gachagua added.

DP Rigathi Gachagua
DP Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Quest for unity in Mount Kenya and ruffling feathers

The DP has been on an abrasive quest to consolidate the Mount Kenya region and recently crowned himself the kingpin, claiming that he was selected and anointed by God.

READ: Ruto sharply differs with Gachagua over allocation of resources & development

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been on the frontline agitating for the interests of the region and those who supported the Kenya Kwanza outfit in the 2022 election.

His means and remarks while at it, have often resulted in backlash, including from within the Kenya Kwanza fold where Moses Kuria and President William Ruto have openly made it known that they are reading from different scripts when it comes to the shareholding narrative.

President Ruto differs with Gachagua

President Ruto during his ongoing tour of Nyanza region differed with Gachagua over the sharing of national resources, development and senior government appointments.

“It is primitive and backwards for anybody to imagine that any region of Kenya cannot get development on account of how they voted. I want to assure the people of Kenya that we will move together as one nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let nobody tell you that you are out of this government. You pay taxes and you are Kenyans. This is your government. I will not allow any part of Kenya to be discriminated against in terms of development on the basis of political affiliations”. Ruto stated.” President Ruto said.

President William Ruto received by Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga and Siaya Governor James Orengo
President William Ruto received by Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga and Siaya Governor James Orengo Pulse Live Kenya

The president has been touring different parts of the country to launch development projects and has made it clear that he will serve all.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

We’ll increase our shares in govt to 60% - Defiant Gachagua fires back at Ruto

We’ll increase our shares in govt to 60% - Defiant Gachagua fires back at Ruto

Ruto sharply differs with Gachagua over allocation of resources & development

Ruto sharply differs with Gachagua over allocation of resources & development

Gachagua heaps praises on Uhuru as he declares himself anointed by God

Gachagua heaps praises on Uhuru as he declares himself "anointed by God"

Govt Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reveals 1 change in his life after appointment

Govt Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reveals 1 change in his life after appointment

Diplomats shake up: Uhuru cousin dropped as Gachagua's Chief of Staff wins

Diplomats shake up: Uhuru cousin dropped as Gachagua's Chief of Staff wins

Fugitive in my own country - Pastor Ezekiel recalls recent encounter with police officers

Fugitive in my own country - Pastor Ezekiel recalls recent encounter with police officers

Former U.K. Prime Minister appoints Najib Balala to his organisation

Former U.K. Prime Minister appoints Najib Balala to his organisation

Why Jacque Maribe - Jowie judgement set for Friday has been postponed by 2 months

Why Jacque Maribe - Jowie judgement set for Friday has been postponed by 2 months

Staffer suffers heart attack after DCI crackdown at Nyayo House

Staffer suffers heart attack after DCI crackdown at Nyayo House

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on July 21, 2023

Ruto reshuffles 8 CSs including Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua

Shao Guixiang

Deported Chinese tycoon sneaks back to Nairobi, CS Kindiki demands answers

A collage of Moses Kuria, Musalia Mudavadi, William Ruto and Rebecca Miano

Reshuffled CSs react to their new roles, see what Kuria, Mudavadi, others are saying

President William Ruto with Isaac Mwaura at State House, Nairobi

Isaac Mwaura named gov't spokesperson, here's how much money he'll get per month