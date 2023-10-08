We’ll increase our shares in govt to 60% - Defiant Gachagua fires back at Ruto

Speaking in Meru County on Saturday during the burial of Simon Kaberia M'Aburi, the brother to Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi, Gachagua locked horns with his boss, insisting that the government is a shareholding entity in which the interests of those who voted for Kenya Kwanza come first when it comes to sharing national resources, government appointments and development.

In an apparent response to the president, Gachagua insisted that he will make sure that their shareholding increases from 47% to 60% claiming that other regions are also fighting for their own interests.

“We will make sure we increase our shareholding in this government from 47 per cent to almost 60 per cent. Many people are uncomfortable about our shareholding; ni kidogo, its only 47...tutaongeza ikuwe mingi zaidi,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have no apologies to make in investing in President Ruto. We are happy with what is going on so far and we have every intention to increase our support for him." Gachagua added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Quest for unity in Mount Kenya and ruffling feathers

The DP has been on an abrasive quest to consolidate the Mount Kenya region and recently crowned himself the kingpin, claiming that he was selected and anointed by God.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been on the frontline agitating for the interests of the region and those who supported the Kenya Kwanza outfit in the 2022 election.

His means and remarks while at it, have often resulted in backlash, including from within the Kenya Kwanza fold where Moses Kuria and President William Ruto have openly made it known that they are reading from different scripts when it comes to the shareholding narrative.

President Ruto differs with Gachagua

President Ruto during his ongoing tour of Nyanza region differed with Gachagua over the sharing of national resources, development and senior government appointments.

“It is primitive and backwards for anybody to imagine that any region of Kenya cannot get development on account of how they voted. I want to assure the people of Kenya that we will move together as one nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let nobody tell you that you are out of this government. You pay taxes and you are Kenyans. This is your government. I will not allow any part of Kenya to be discriminated against in terms of development on the basis of political affiliations”. Ruto stated.” President Ruto said.

Pulse Live Kenya