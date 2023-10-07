Ruto sharply differs with Gachagua over allocation of resources & development

Ruto who was speaking in Siaya county during his ongoing development tour maintained that no region should be discriminated against based on voting patterns in the last election when it comes to development.

“Let nobody tell you that you are out of this government. You pay taxes and you are Kenyans. This is your government. I will not allow any part of Kenya to be discriminated against in terms of development on the basis of political affiliations”. Ruto stated.

Gachagua caused a storm after he claimed that Ruto’s government is a shareholding company in which only those who supported Kenya Kwanza in the elections are the true shareholders in the government and are given front-row seats when plum jobs and developments are rolled out.

"This government is a shares company. It has the owners who have majority shares, those with minority shares and those that don't have any shares," Gachagua said.

"You invested in this company owned by William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua you must harvest. You invested and your time to harvest is now... Even they (the opposition) will harvest, but they have to wait for you to finish harvesting." Gachagua stated.

Unapologetic DP Gachagua clarifies shareholder remarks

The DP has remained unapologetic over the remarks and recently clarified his position that there are those who will be given priority.

“You can’t plant maize and expect to harvest beans. Even at the family level, a mother does not feed her neighbour’s children before her own are fed. I have been accused of being rude and condemned for this fact as it is, but I am not apologetic” Gachagua noted.