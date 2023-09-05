Field Marshall Muthoni Kirima dies

Muthoni was renowned freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in Kenya's struggle for independence.

Field Marshall Kirima, often referred to as "Mama Muthoni," fought valiantly alongside Field Marshall Dedan Kimathi Wachiuri in the Mt. Kenya and Aberdare forests, leading the Mau Mau uprising against colonial rule.

"I join her family and descendants of the Mau Mau war of Liberation in mourning the loss of our Mother Field Marshall Muthoni wa Kirima," DP Gachagua said.

According to her grandson Samuel Kariuki, her demise caught them unawares since she appeared to be in good health.

President William Ruto and Field Marshall Muthoni Kirima in Nyeri Pulse Live Kenya

"We are saddened, we accept that our grandmother has left us and that she is no more! We spoke yesterday and she was okay.

"She has never been unwell, she has never bee taken ill, neither has she ever been admitted in hospital. All she kept saying was that an issue with her hand because while in the forest, she had been shot and again fell and hurt her arm," he said.

She will be remembered for her fearless dedication to the cause of freedom and her remarkable leadership during one of the most challenging chapters in Kenya's history.

Field Marshall Muthoni Kirima's contribution to the Mau Mau rebellion was nothing short of extraordinary.

After the capture of Dedan Kimathi, she stepped into a leadership role, serving as his personal assistant and continuing the fight for Kenya's liberation.

Her unwavering commitment to the cause inspired countless others to join the struggle.

Deputy President Gachagua emphasized the debt of gratitude that Kenyans owe to these great heroes and heroines who sacrificed so much to secure the nation's independence.

He stated, "We recall with pride and sheer admiration her exploits in leading the land and freedom army after the capture of freedom hero Dedan Kimathi, whom she served as his personal assistant after he was betrayed by Collaborators."

Field Marshall Muthoni Kirima's passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy as a fearless fighter for justice and freedom will live on.

Field Marshall Muthoni Kirima Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyans from all walks of life are united in mourning her loss and celebrating her immense contributions to the nation.

Field Marshall Muthoni Kirima's life and dedication to the struggle for independence serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals to secure Kenya's freedom.