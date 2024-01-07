Security detail act swiftly as DP Gachagua falls during race

Security detail attached to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua rushed to his rescue after he suffered a fall during a 100-metre race in Tinderet, Nandi County on Sundau January 7, 2024.
The DP was about two metres away from the finish line when he came tumbling down with his security detail scrambling to rescue him and holding him to cross the finish line
The DP who led a group of dignitaries during the Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run and was close to the finish line.
The Second in Command came tumbling down about two meters away from the finish line and touched the ground with his security detail scrambling to rescue him.
He handled the fall gracefully, reaching out with his hands for the ground and bounced back on his feet with the assistance of his security detail.
His comrades in the race halted their progress and held the Deputy President to cross the finish line at number one amid applause from the crowd and the commentator.
Despite the slight fall, the DP finished the race at 59 seconds.
The minor fall did not see the DP suffer any visible injuries and the DP was seen smiling and in high spirits after finishing the race.
He also made his way to the podium where he was a warded a medal for his performance in the race.
DP Gachagua's remarks
Earlier on, the DP gave a speech in which he hailed Kenya’s chart-topping talent in athletics.
“Kenya is teeming with talented, world-beating athletes to be tapped and nurtured to reap big from their talents,” Gachagua stated.
He hailed the Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run National Championship in Nandi County as a great initiative to identify, support and nurture talent, describing the county as the Home of Champions.
Thousands of sports enthusiasts, politicians and runners thronged the venue.
Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Deputy Governor Yulita Mitei, Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei, and Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum.
Parliamentarians who graced the event were; Julius Melly (Tinderet), Maryanne Kitany (Aldai), Abraham Kirwa ( Mosop), Josses Lelmengit (Emgwen), Bernard Kitur (Nandi Hills), Paul Biego, (Chesumei), Hillary Kosgei (Kipkelion West), Joseph Cherorot (Kipkelion East), and Zipporah Kering (EALA).
