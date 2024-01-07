The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Security detail act swiftly as DP Gachagua falls during race

Charles Ouma

The DP was about two metres away from the finish line when he came tumbling down with his security detail scrambling to rescue him and holding him to cross the finish line

Security detail act swiftly as DP Gachagua falls during race at Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run
Security detail act swiftly as DP Gachagua falls during race at Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run

Security detail attached to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua rushed to his rescue after he suffered a fall during a 100-metre race in Tinderet, Nandi County on Sundau January 7, 2024.

Recommended articles

The DP who led a group of dignitaries during the Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run and was close to the finish line.

READ: 26 most unforgettable Ruto moments of 2023

The Second in Command came tumbling down about two meters away from the finish line and touched the ground with his security detail scrambling to rescue him.

ADVERTISEMENT
Security detail act swiftly as DP Gachagua falls during race at Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run
Security detail act swiftly as DP Gachagua falls during race at Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run Pulse Live Kenya

He handled the fall gracefully, reaching out with his hands for the ground and bounced back on his feet with the assistance of his security detail.

His comrades in the race halted their progress and held the Deputy President to cross the finish line at number one amid applause from the crowd and the commentator.

Despite the slight fall, the DP finished the race at 59 seconds.

The minor fall did not see the DP suffer any visible injuries and the DP was seen smiling and in high spirits after finishing the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also made his way to the podium where he was a warded a medal for his performance in the race.

DP Gachagua's remarks

Earlier on, the DP gave a speech in which he hailed Kenya’s chart-topping talent in athletics.

“Kenya is teeming with talented, world-beating athletes to be tapped and nurtured to reap big from their talents,” Gachagua stated.

READ: Functions of cars in President Ruto's motorcade [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

He hailed the Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run National Championship in Nandi County as a great initiative to identify, support and nurture talent, describing the county as the Home of Champions.

Thousands of sports enthusiasts, politicians and runners thronged the venue.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Deputy Governor Yulita Mitei, Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei, and Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum.

Security detail act swiftly as DP Gachagua falls during race at Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run
Security detail act swiftly as DP Gachagua falls during race at Tinderet Barngetuny Mountain Run Pulse Live Kenya

Parliamentarians who graced the event were; Julius Melly (Tinderet), Maryanne Kitany (Aldai), Abraham Kirwa ( Mosop), Josses Lelmengit (Emgwen), Bernard Kitur (Nandi Hills), Paul Biego, (Chesumei), Hillary Kosgei (Kipkelion West), Joseph Cherorot (Kipkelion East), and Zipporah Kering (EALA).

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Security detail act swiftly as DP Gachagua falls during race

Security detail act swiftly as DP Gachagua falls during race

Ruto targets farmers with new 5% tax in bid to raise more revenue

Ruto targets farmers with new 5% tax in bid to raise more revenue

Raila at 79: 2 symbolic actions in Raila's birthday celebrations countrywide

Raila at 79: 2 symbolic actions in Raila's birthday celebrations countrywide

Popular 'Firirinda’ hitmaker Dick Munyonyi dies

Popular 'Firirinda’ hitmaker Dick Munyonyi dies

Scores of women share horrifying dates with suspect in Starlet Wahu murder

Scores of women share horrifying dates with suspect in Starlet Wahu murder

Inside Starlet Wahu’s glamorous life & Victor Kanyari's reaction to her death

Inside Starlet Wahu’s glamorous life & Victor Kanyari's reaction to her death

Police raid Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s home

Police raid Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s home

County officer arrested after being caught unawares with bundles of cash worth Sh400K

County officer arrested after being caught unawares with bundles of cash worth Sh400K

Last moments of Pastor Kanyari's younger sister Starlet Wahu captured on camera

Last moments of Pastor Kanyari's younger sister Starlet Wahu captured on camera

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi

Last moments of Pastor Kanyari's younger sister Starlet Wahu captured on camera

Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika

Theories Kenyans have come up with after Rachel Ruto's viral photo

UAP Old Mutual Towers fire

Update on fire that caught Old Mutual Tower after New Year fireworks display

Starlet Wahu

Inside Starlet Wahu’s glamorous life & Victor Kanyari's reaction to her death