DP Gachagua addresses claims that Mt. Kenya was shortchanged in Ruto’s new cabinet

Gachagua noted that he was elected alongside President William Ruto as a pair and will never leave until his term expires.

He cautioned politicians plotting his downfall and ouster to shelve their plans for now in favour of development, making it clear that he is going nowhere.

While laying claim to the Mount Kenya kingpin, Gachagua asserted that he has not lost favour with his boss, President William Ruto.

"Who is the king of this region, we love development," Gachagua stated at Kagumo in Kirinyaga on Saturday.

"We respect our leaders and we respect you because we elected you and I was your running mate. I have seen some leaders creating unreasonable debate and I'm urging members of parliament to stop it. If I'm not complaining who else is complaining? Let them stop," Gachagua added.

Gachagua on Ruto's broad-based cabinet

Gachagua also moved in to quell debate in Mount Kenya that the region has been shortchanged by President Ruto bringing on board members of the opposition into his cabinet in what is referred to as broad-based government.

He affirmed that the region is behind the President and cautioned leaders driving the narrative to cease and give the government a chance.

“Tumekuwa na matatizo kidogo naomba watu wangu huyu Rais tumpatie nafasi. Juzi watu wamepiga kelele ameweka baraza la mawaziri wapya. Hata hawa akina (Hassan) Joho walikuwa ODM wakuje tuwaoneshe kazi. Rais amesema hakuna kuongea huko nje kuja tuongee tukiwa ndani.

“I have seen some people trying to start a debate that Mt Kenya people can’t leave the government. Is there need for such a debate? Isn’t this our government? Didn’t we wake up early to vote for it?” Gachagua noted.

Ruto launches projects during Mount Kenya tour

The DP made the remarks when he accompanied the President and a section of his cabinet on a working tour of the Mount Kenya region.

The tour saw the Head of State launch a number of development projects including the construction of Sagana Special Economic Zone/County Aggregation and Industrial Park, launching the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project at Kang'aru, commissioning the Kiangùngù TVET College in Kirinyaga Central, and launching the construction of Baricho-Kagumo-Gathuthuma-Kangaita Road.