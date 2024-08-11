The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Gachagua addresses claims that Mt. Kenya was shortchanged in Ruto’s new cabinet

Charles Ouma

While laying claim to the Mount Kenya kingpin, Gachagua asserted that he has not lost favour with his boss while also addressing claims that Mt. Kenya region was shortchanged in Ruto's new cabinet

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

After a series of scathing attacks, talk of impeachment and unveiling of new cabinet, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has remained upbeat that he cannot be kicked out of the Kenya Kwanza government, insisting that the Mount Kenya region was not shortchanged.

Recommended articles

Gachagua noted that he was elected alongside President William Ruto as a pair and will never leave until his term expires.

He cautioned politicians plotting his downfall and ouster to shelve their plans for now in favour of development, making it clear that he is going nowhere.

While laying claim to the Mount Kenya kingpin, Gachagua asserted that he has not lost favour with his boss, President William Ruto.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Joho steals the show with overwhelming welcome in first working tour with Ruto

"Who is the king of this region, we love development," Gachagua stated at Kagumo in Kirinyaga on Saturday.

"We respect our leaders and we respect you because we elected you and I was your running mate. I have seen some leaders creating unreasonable debate and I'm urging members of parliament to stop it. If I'm not complaining who else is complaining? Let them stop," Gachagua added.

Gachagua also moved in to quell debate in Mount Kenya that the region has been shortchanged by President Ruto bringing on board members of the opposition into his cabinet in what is referred to as broad-based government.

ADVERTISEMENT

He affirmed that the region is behind the President and cautioned leaders driving the narrative to cease and give the government a chance.

Tumekuwa na matatizo kidogo naomba watu wangu huyu Rais tumpatie nafasi. Juzi watu wamepiga kelele ameweka baraza la mawaziri wapya. Hata hawa akina (Hassan) Joho walikuwa ODM wakuje tuwaoneshe kazi. Rais amesema hakuna kuongea huko nje kuja tuongee tukiwa ndani.

“I have seen some people trying to start a debate that Mt Kenya people can’t leave the government. Is there need for such a debate? Isn’t this our government? Didn’t we wake up early to vote for it?” Gachagua noted.

The DP made the remarks when he accompanied the President and a section of his cabinet on a working tour of the Mount Kenya region.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ruto sets work boundaries & high expectations for new Cabinet

The tour saw the Head of State launch a number of development projects including the construction of Sagana Special Economic Zone/County Aggregation and Industrial Park, launching the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project at Kang'aru, commissioning the Kiangùngù TVET College in Kirinyaga Central, and launching the construction of Baricho-Kagumo-Gathuthuma-Kangaita Road.

He also made several stopovers during which he addressed residents and visited the Sagana Fisheries Research Institute.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lobby group wants Meru county suspended & 2 actions taken on Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment

Lobby group wants Meru county suspended & 2 actions taken on Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment

Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying

Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying

Ruto flies out in first international trip after close to 2 months of protests

Ruto flies out in first international trip after close to 2 months of protests

Ruto presides over the launch of new project set to create 150,000 jobs

Ruto presides over the launch of new project set to create 150,000 jobs

DP Gachagua addresses claims that Mt. Kenya was shortchanged in Ruto’s new cabinet

DP Gachagua addresses claims that Mt. Kenya was shortchanged in Ruto’s new cabinet

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Joho steals the show with overwhelming welcome in first working tour with Ruto

Joho steals the show with overwhelming welcome in first working tour with Ruto

Raila affirms his stance on demos in statement on 'Nane Nane' protests

Raila affirms his stance on demos in statement on 'Nane Nane' protests

Kalonzo & Karua warn IG & government over response to peaceful protests

Kalonzo & Karua warn IG & government over response to peaceful protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Money Fest matatu linked to Ruto's son allegedly undergoes inspection

Money Fest matatu spotted in NTSA inspection queue after public scrutiny

ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff