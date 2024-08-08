Ruto sets work boundaries & high expectations for new Cabinet

President Ruto stressed the importance of integrity, efficiency, and transparency in their service to the nation.

The reconstitution of the Cabinet followed nationwide protests against the Finance Bill 2024, signaling a critical moment for the administration to reset its governance approach.

Firm warning and clear expectations

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, President Ruto was unequivocal about the expectations placed on his new Cabinet.

"The people of Kenya have made their expectations known in bold terms; they have also made their intolerance for failure, inefficiency, corruption, and ineptitude equally clear," he stated.

He warned that any Cabinet member who failed to meet these expectations would not receive his support, highlighting the high stakes of their roles, "My support for you ends if it conflicts with my accountability to the people of Kenya."

President President Ruto presides over the swearing of Cabinet at State House Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto’s New Cabinet to Face Stringent Anti-Corruption Measures

ADVERTISEMENT

Surcharges for Loss of Public Resources

In a bold move to ensure accountability, President Ruto announced the introduction of surcharges against public officers responsible for the loss of public funds.

This measure, rooted in Articles 226(5), 201(d), and 232(b) of the Kenyan Constitution, aims to hold individuals directly accountable for financial mismanagement.

Water, Irrigation and Sanitation CS Eric Mugaa Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The president emphasised that this step is crucial for instilling a culture of responsibility and integrity in the handling of public resources.

Unified Personal Identification System

To combat the perennial issue of 'ghost workers' in government payrolls, the president introduced a Unified Personal Identification system.

This system will create a centralised database for all government employees, effectively eliminating payroll fraud.

By ensuring that only legitimate employees are compensated, this initiative is expected to save the government significant amounts of money and improve overall efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mandatory Continuous Vetting

Another critical measure is the mandatory continuous vetting of all public officers. This process will involve regular assessments of the integrity and performance of government officials.

The establishment of a comprehensive framework for continuous vetting aims to ensure that public servants maintain high ethical standards throughout their tenure.

Additionally, the creation of a central repository for wealth declarations will enhance transparency and allow for better monitoring of public officers' financial activities.

Health CS Deborah Barasa during her swearing in ceremony at State House Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Expeditious Investigation and Prosecution of Corruption

President Ruto underscored the need for swift action in dealing with corruption and economic crimes.

He proposed amendments to relevant statutes, including the Evidence Act and the Criminal Procedure Code, to facilitate the expeditious investigation and prosecution of such offences.

The goal is to ensure that all corruption cases are determined within six months, thereby reducing the backlog of cases and delivering timely justice.

Enhancing Whistleblower Protection

ADVERTISEMENT

Recognising the crucial role of whistleblowers in uncovering corruption, the President announced plans to amend the Witness Protection Act.

These amendments aim to provide better incentives and protections for individuals who report corruption and economic crimes.

By making it safer and more rewarding for whistleblowers to come forward, the government hopes to encourage more citizens to take an active role in the fight against corruption.

President President Ruto presides over the swearing of Cabinet at State House Pulse Live Kenya

Commitment to Servant Leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto acknowledged the recent struggles and misunderstandings that led to the protests, admitting to lack of proper communication and insufficient public engagement.

He emphasised that public officials must adhere to the highest standards of integrity as mandated by the Constitution.

"Kenyans demand, and not only deserve but are constitutionally entitled to servant leadership; all levels of the public service, from the Cabinet all the way to the grassroots, have no choice but to live up to the truest standard of servant leadership," he declared.

Accelerating economic transformation

The President outlined several unprecedented steps to accelerate the national economic transformation agenda. These include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Focusing on food security and agro-industrial acceleration.

Harnessing the potential of Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises to drive economic progress.

Promoting technological and creative capabilities.

Providing high-quality healthcare through social health insurance and employment of healthcare professionals.

Increasing affordable and social housing units to create employment and business opportunities.

President Ruto concluded his speech with a call to action, urging the new Cabinet to focus on delivery and prioritize the interests of the Kenyan people above all else.