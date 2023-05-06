DP Gachagua excites crowd explaining why he uses Kikuyu language to address Kenyans

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday, May 06 excited a crowd he was addressing with his explanation on why he uses Kikuyu language in public forums.
“When I come to you people and avoid speaking Kikuyu, what else should I speak? If it comes to the point that if I speak Kikuyu I will lose this seat, it is okay so I can continue to speak my language,” Gachagua said.
He slammed critics who took issues with his habit of speaking in his native Kikuyu dialect in public forums despite being a national leader by virtue of the office he holds.
Gachagua dismissed the critics noting that some “rich Nairobi people who haven’t endured suffering’ have been attacking him for using his mother tongue despite now being a national leader.
He noted that he is not a white man and as such, will continue speaking in the Kikuyu to the chagrin of his critics.
“They have been criticizing me for speaking in Kikuyu. They want me to speak in English, am I a white man?” Gachagua fired.
The second in command made the remarks in Wanjohi ward, Nyandarua county on Saturday, May 6, 2023 when he joined local leaders in distributing relief food.
Gachagua noted that he is ready to lose his seat should he find himself at a place where he has to choose between using Kikuyu language and his political seat.
The DP noted that being a Kikuyu by birth, he is proud of his Kikuyu language.
“I will never be ashamed of being from this community because even after I finish my work I shall return here” Gachagua added.
He also appealed for unity in the Mount Kenya region.
“Let’s love each other, let us be united and our affairs will continue being good,” Gachagua appealed.
He added that he intends to build on a piece of land that he has acquired in Ndaragwa as a means of getting closer to the people and would allow them to visit him bearing gifts.
“You will be coming to check on me, bring me grievances and some farm products,” The DP added.
