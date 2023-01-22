DP Gachagua reveals Itumbi's current role and office in Ruto's government

Gachagua who was addressing the congregation at an interdenominational prayer rally in Kerugoya stated that Itumbi is a close aid of the President and is stationed at State House where he is in charge of “everything”.

“ Many of you wonder what is the work of Itumbi. His office is come here go there…He is a close friend to our President," Gachagua stated.

While responding to critics who had alleged that Itumbi had been side-lined in Ruto’s government when the president formed his communication team after fighting so hard to secure victory for Kenya Kwanza, Gachagua clarified that Itumbi’s role is cross-cutting despite him not having no official title.

"Itumbi has no office but he is in charge of everything. He arranges everything," he added.

The second in command told those in attendance to thank God for the fact that Itumbi is alive today, claiming that the digital strategist was almost murdered, but God spared his life.

He also thanked the public for rallying behind Itumbi and his family when he was kidnapped.

Gachagua a(Itumbi). His kidnappers treated him inhumanely as they planned his execution, but because there is God, people raised alarm through social media, forcing his tormentors to abandon the plot,” added the DP.

Acknowledging that forgiveness is sometimes difficult, Gachagua noted that some incidents are simply difficult to forget and forgive the wrongdoers.

" Our Bishop has preached of forgiveness but some scenarios are hard to forget," said the DP.