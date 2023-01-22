ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Gachagua reveals Itumbi's current role and office in Ruto's government

Charles Ouma

Gachagua also alleged that there was a meticulous plot in place to execute Itumbi in the previous administration

President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua share a light moment with Dennis Itumbi during a thanks giving prayer service held in Kerugoya on January 22, 20223
President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua share a light moment with Dennis Itumbi during a thanks giving prayer service held in Kerugoya on January 22, 20223

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has explained the role that has been assigned to digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi in President William Ruto’s government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Gachagua who was addressing the congregation at an interdenominational prayer rally in Kerugoya stated that Itumbi is a close aid of the President and is stationed at State House where he is in charge of “everything”.

“ Many of you wonder what is the work of Itumbi. His office is come here go there…He is a close friend to our President," Gachagua stated.

While responding to critics who had alleged that Itumbi had been side-lined in Ruto’s government when the president formed his communication team after fighting so hard to secure victory for Kenya Kwanza, Gachagua clarified that Itumbi’s role is cross-cutting despite him not having no official title.

"Itumbi has no office but he is in charge of everything. He arranges everything," he added.

The second in command told those in attendance to thank God for the fact that Itumbi is alive today, claiming that the digital strategist was almost murdered, but God spared his life.

He also thanked the public for rallying behind Itumbi and his family when he was kidnapped.

Dennis Itumbi
Dennis Itumbi Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua a(Itumbi). His kidnappers treated him inhumanely as they planned his execution, but because there is God, people raised alarm through social media, forcing his tormentors to abandon the plot,” added the DP.

Acknowledging that forgiveness is sometimes difficult, Gachagua noted that some incidents are simply difficult to forget and forgive the wrongdoers.

" Our Bishop has preached of forgiveness but some scenarios are hard to forget," said the DP.

The service was also attended by President William Ruto who lashed at Azimio leader Raila Odinga over planned rally in Nairobi’s Kamukunji grounds.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Female UDA governor angrily lectures Raila over planned Kamukunji rally

Female UDA governor angrily lectures Raila over planned Kamukunji rally

DP Gachagua reveals Itumbi's current role and office in Ruto's government

DP Gachagua reveals Itumbi's current role and office in Ruto's government

Ruto's fiery response to Raila over Kamukunji rally

Ruto's fiery response to Raila over Kamukunji rally

Karua slaps IEBC with demands ahead of Raila’s rally to address rigging dossier

Karua slaps IEBC with demands ahead of Raila’s rally to address rigging dossier

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

Kalonzo Musyoka's son involved in grisly road accident [Photos]

Kalonzo Musyoka's son involved in grisly road accident [Photos]

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mourners at Friends Church, Nairobi during the memorial service of Catherine Kasavuli in Nairobi

Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

Rapper Trio Mio with his mother Irma Sofia Sakwa

Trio Mio's mother celebrates son's KCSE results

A form one student arrives at Kerugoya Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga county accompanied by his parent. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu

How to Check 2022 KCSE results via mobile phone & online