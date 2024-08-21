DP Gachagua's staffer speaks after her sacking letter goes viral

The letter, dated August 20, 2024, from the Office of the Principal Administrative Secretary, outlines the termination of her employment contract, effective October 20, 2024.

In an emotional statement accompanying the post, Miano expressed her gratitude and reflected on her time working in one of Kenya’s highest offices.

She revealed that she had not yet officially received the letter and only became aware of her termination through its circulation on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martha Wanjiru Miano Pulse Live Kenya

Miano’s reflection

Despite the unexpected and abrupt nature of her termination, Miano took to social media to share a heartfelt message of gratitude.

She acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the situation, stating, "It's unfortunate that my termination letter had to pass through social media to get to me. As at now, I have not seen or received the letter. But it's okay. I think that's how life is."

Miano went on to express her deep appreciation for the opportunity to work in such a prestigious position.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Working in the second highest office looked like those childhood dreams, but God made it happen when President Ruto took over power. It's purely God's work. And for the tenure to have come to an end, I walk away easy," she said.

Miano highlighted the significance of her achievement, not just on a personal level, but for her community as well.

"What people don't know is... in my village, no one has ever come close to working in such an office and in that capacity. I was the first at 32 years. It is not a mean achievement by all standards. I walk head high without shame or regrets... I know I did my best. My heart is full and my conscience is clear," she stated.

Martha Wanjiru Miano Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Praise for President Ruto and DP Gachagua

Miano did not shy away from expressing her admiration for President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

She expressed her unwavering support for the President, saying, "To my former boss under the Presidency President William Ruto... Asante Sana. I believe you have a great vision for this country and you mean well for all of us. Even without the job... I remain your number one supporter and I will forever be grateful."

She also extended her gratitude to Deputy President Gachagua, stating simply, "To my immediate former boss Rigathi Gachagua... I'm grateful as well."

In her closing remarks, Miano candidly addressed her current situation, reaching out to friends for job opportunities. continues to be an inspiring figure for many.