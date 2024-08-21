The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Gachagua's staffer speaks after her sacking letter goes viral

Denis Mwangi

Martha Miano is among two staffers who were dismissed including his personal assistant Francis Ngotho

Martha Wanjiru Miano
Martha Wanjiru Miano

Martha Wanjiru Miano, who served as the Deputy Director of Public Communications in the Office of the Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has been terminated from her job.

Recommended articles

The letter, dated August 20, 2024, from the Office of the Principal Administrative Secretary, outlines the termination of her employment contract, effective October 20, 2024.

In an emotional statement accompanying the post, Miano expressed her gratitude and reflected on her time working in one of Kenya’s highest offices.

She revealed that she had not yet officially received the letter and only became aware of her termination through its circulation on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT
Martha Wanjiru Miano
Martha Wanjiru Miano Martha Wanjiru Miano Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the unexpected and abrupt nature of her termination, Miano took to social media to share a heartfelt message of gratitude.

She acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the situation, stating, "It's unfortunate that my termination letter had to pass through social media to get to me. As at now, I have not seen or received the letter. But it's okay. I think that's how life is."

Miano went on to express her deep appreciation for the opportunity to work in such a prestigious position.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Working in the second highest office looked like those childhood dreams, but God made it happen when President Ruto took over power. It's purely God's work. And for the tenure to have come to an end, I walk away easy," she said.

Miano highlighted the significance of her achievement, not just on a personal level, but for her community as well.

"What people don't know is... in my village, no one has ever come close to working in such an office and in that capacity. I was the first at 32 years. It is not a mean achievement by all standards. I walk head high without shame or regrets... I know I did my best. My heart is full and my conscience is clear," she stated.

READ: DP Gachagua’s warning to UDA politicians on 2027 elections

Martha Wanjiru Miano
Martha Wanjiru Miano Martha Wanjiru Miano Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Miano did not shy away from expressing her admiration for President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

She expressed her unwavering support for the President, saying, "To my former boss under the Presidency President William Ruto... Asante Sana. I believe you have a great vision for this country and you mean well for all of us. Even without the job... I remain your number one supporter and I will forever be grateful."

She also extended her gratitude to Deputy President Gachagua, stating simply, "To my immediate former boss Rigathi Gachagua... I'm grateful as well."

In her closing remarks, Miano candidly addressed her current situation, reaching out to friends for job opportunities. continues to be an inspiring figure for many.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Five high end hotels managed by Gachagua's family [Photos]

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DP Gachagua's staffer speaks after her sacking letter goes viral

DP Gachagua's staffer speaks after her sacking letter goes viral

Education CS issues directive to university vice chancellors on new funding model

Education CS issues directive to university vice chancellors on new funding model

Suspect behind Sh1.4M robbery in Mombasa flushed out in Lang'ata hideout

Suspect behind Sh1.4M robbery in Mombasa flushed out in Lang'ata hideout

Senate upholds Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment in late night session

Senate upholds Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment in late night session

Gov't recalls drug used to treat ulcers & H.pylori over packaging mix-up

Gov't recalls drug used to treat ulcers & H.pylori over packaging mix-up

Salgaa accident: Survivors describe final moments before crash that killed 13 people

Salgaa accident: Survivors describe final moments before crash that killed 13 people

Acting IG takes drastic action over escape of Kware murders prime suspect

Acting IG takes drastic action over escape of Kware murders prime suspect

I don’t care if you don’t like me - 'Bad Girl' Millie's bold message on self worth

I don’t care if you don’t like me - 'Bad Girl' Millie's bold message on self worth

Former gov't officer ordered to refund Sh5M salary or serve 8 years in jail

Former gov't officer ordered to refund Sh5M salary or serve 8 years in jail

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi.

Details of Joho's meeting with U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks at Eldoret State Lodge ahead of the conferment of Eldoret City Status

Umeniwacha kwa mataa lakini ni sawa - Gachagua's remarks to Ruto cracks up crowd

Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi

Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters

Jobseekers queue for interviews in Nairobi in the past. (Photo: Courtesy)

How residents lost Sh1.5 Billion in the latest employment scandal in Eldoret