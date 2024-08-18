DP Gachagua’s warning to UDA politicians on 2027 elections & December deadline

Claiming that he is in touch with the reality on the ground and having touched base with voters, Gachagua cautioned all current elected leaders from the Mount Kenya region to align themselves with the expectations of the citizenry.

He added that by December this year, a decision will have already been made by voters on who will not be reelected and who will get another term in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the second in command., nothing can be done after December as the fate of current leaders will have been sealed.

"By this December, decisions will have been made on who is coming back and who is going home, and after December, you cannot change anything. Those who are not in line with the voters have between now and December to fix their ways," DP Gachagua explained.

2027 contest and voters reading through the lies of elected leaders

While predicting a competitive election, Gachagua cautioned elected leaders that voters have become critical and are able to sieve through the lies of elected leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As we prepare for the next election, it will be very competitive...I listen to the ground and leaders have big reason to worry when voters go silent especially in Mount Kenya region, know that they are done with you.

"Our people only make noise when there is hope and they are giving an elected leader a chance, but when they go silent, it means a decision has already been made and they are waiting for the right time at the ballot to make it public.” DP Gachagua stated while addressing guests at the wedding of the daughter of Juja MP George Koimburi on Saturday.

DP Gachagua addressing guests present at the wedding of Mr. Paul Wetosi and his lifetime partner Shiru Koimburi in Juja, Kiambu County. Shiru Koimburi is the is the daughter of Juja MP George Koimburi. Pulse Live Kenya

Restless Mount Kenya region & emergence of rival camps allied to Ruto and Gachagua

The Mount Kenya region has been restless with disgruntled voters making their discontent known.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two rival camps have emerged in Mount Kenya region allied to President William Ruto and hios deputy respectively.

Promises made by the Kenya Kwanza regime are yet to be fulfilled, close to two years after coming to power are among the reasons for the growing disquiet.

Kenyans have increasingly had to dig deeper into their pockets with prices of basic commodities soaring behind the reach of many.

Healthcare, unemployment, corruption and cost of education under Kenya Kwanza

Public healthcare on the other hand is in a sorry state with basic services not available at several facilities even as cost of healthcare continues to rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of higher education is also another vulnerability point for the Kenya Kwanza administration, with pressure mounting for the country to revert to the previous financing model by the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

The unemployment and underemployment situation in the country is also an area of concern with many businesses having sent thousands of employees packing in recent months, citing harsh business environment.

DP Rigathi Gachagua speaking at the conclusion of a two-day induction for the Cabinet at the National Defence College International Peace and Support Training Centre, Pulse Live Kenya