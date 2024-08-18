The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Gachagua’s warning to UDA politicians on 2027 elections & December deadline

Charles Ouma

According to the second in command., nothing can be done after December as the fate of current leaders will have been sealed.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued politicians from the ruling United Democratic Alliance party with a four-month deadline to change their ways or risk being sent home by voters in 2027 elections.

Recommended articles

Claiming that he is in touch with the reality on the ground and having touched base with voters, Gachagua cautioned all current elected leaders from the Mount Kenya region to align themselves with the expectations of the citizenry.

He added that by December this year, a decision will have already been made by voters on who will not be reelected and who will get another term in office.

READ: Helicopter carrying DP Gachagua forced to make emergency landing in Njoro

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the second in command., nothing can be done after December as the fate of current leaders will have been sealed.

"By this December, decisions will have been made on who is coming back and who is going home, and after December, you cannot change anything. Those who are not in line with the voters have between now and December to fix their ways," DP Gachagua explained.

While predicting a competitive election, Gachagua cautioned elected leaders that voters have become critical and are able to sieve through the lies of elected leaders.

READ: Waiguru tipped for major political bid in 2027 during G7 meeting in Machakos

ADVERTISEMENT

"As we prepare for the next election, it will be very competitive...I listen to the ground and leaders have big reason to worry when voters go silent especially in Mount Kenya region, know that they are done with you.

"Our people only make noise when there is hope and they are giving an elected leader a chance, but when they go silent, it means a decision has already been made and they are waiting for the right time at the ballot to make it public.” DP Gachagua stated while addressing guests at the wedding of the daughter of Juja MP George Koimburi on Saturday.

DP Gachagua addressing guests present at the wedding of Mr. Paul Wetosi and his lifetime partner Shiru Koimburi in Juja, Kiambu County. Shiru Koimburi is the is the daughter of Juja MP George Koimburi.
DP Gachagua addressing guests present at the wedding of Mr. Paul Wetosi and his lifetime partner Shiru Koimburi in Juja, Kiambu County. Shiru Koimburi is the is the daughter of Juja MP George Koimburi. DP Gachagua addressing guests present at the wedding of Mr. Paul Wetosi and his lifetime partner Shiru Koimburi in Juja, Kiambu County. Shiru Koimburi is the is the daughter of Juja MP George Koimburi. Pulse Live Kenya

The Mount Kenya region has been restless with disgruntled voters making their discontent known.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two rival camps have emerged in Mount Kenya region allied to President William Ruto and hios deputy respectively.

Promises made by the Kenya Kwanza regime are yet to be fulfilled, close to two years after coming to power are among the reasons for the growing disquiet.

Kenyans have increasingly had to dig deeper into their pockets with prices of basic commodities soaring behind the reach of many.

Public healthcare on the other hand is in a sorry state with basic services not available at several facilities even as cost of healthcare continues to rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of higher education is also another vulnerability point for the Kenya Kwanza administration, with pressure mounting for the country to revert to the previous financing model by the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

READ: I have 17 damning accusations: Malala threatens to send UDA bigshots packing

The unemployment and underemployment situation in the country is also an area of concern with many businesses having sent thousands of employees packing in recent months, citing harsh business environment.

DP Rigathi Gachagua speaking at the conclusion of a two-day induction for the Cabinet at the National Defence College International Peace and Support Training Centre
DP Rigathi Gachagua speaking at the conclusion of a two-day induction for the Cabinet at the National Defence College International Peace and Support Training Centre DP Rigathi Gachagua speaking at the conclusion of a two-day induction for the Cabinet at the National Defence College International Peace and Support Training Centre, Pulse Live Kenya

The discontent played a significant role in the recent wave of protests when Kenyans took to the streets to demand better governance, accountability, and an end to corruption and arrogance by elected leaders.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ministry of Health issues update on Mpox in Kenya, cautions the public

Ministry of Health issues update on Mpox in Kenya, cautions the public

How residents lost Sh1.5 Billion in the latest employment scandal in Eldoret

How residents lost Sh1.5 Billion in the latest employment scandal in Eldoret

DP Gachagua’s warning to UDA politicians on 2027 elections & December deadline

DP Gachagua’s warning to UDA politicians on 2027 elections & December deadline

Helicopter carrying DP Gachagua forced to make emergency landing in Njoro

Helicopter carrying DP Gachagua forced to make emergency landing in Njoro

Dos & don'ts for Eldoret after city status: Lessons from 4 cities [Opinion]

Dos & don'ts for Eldoret after city status: Lessons from 4 cities [Opinion]

Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters

Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters

Waiguru tipped for major political bid in 2027 during G7 meeting in Machakos

Waiguru tipped for major political bid in 2027 during G7 meeting in Machakos

I have 17 damning accusations: Malala threatens to send UDA bigshots packing

I have 17 damning accusations: Malala threatens to send UDA bigshots packing

UDA goes after Cleophas Malala, threatens to drag him to court

UDA goes after Cleophas Malala, threatens to drag him to court

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the press alongside his wife Irene Nzisa Wanjigi after a raid at his Muthaiga home

Do you agree with Wanjigi that strength of Kamba ladies makes them the ideal wives?

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi.

Details of Joho's meeting with U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks at Eldoret State Lodge ahead of the conferment of Eldoret City Status

Umeniwacha kwa mataa lakini ni sawa - Gachagua's remarks to Ruto cracks up crowd

Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi

Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters