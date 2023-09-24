DP Gachagua stirs social media in reunion with friend for over 18 years

What caught the attention of many was the DP’s choice of words and the appearance of his friend Maina Muchangi.

“A Leader's Word Must Have Value. The Value is in Keeping a Promise made. Early today, I hosted Maina Muchangi, my friend of close to two decades, for breakfast at home in Mathira, Nyeri County. We met 18 years ago; we agreed that whenever we meet, I must take care of him-by giving him something.

“And since then, I have kept my promise. This morning was one of those moments-A Promise Kept, and a Happy Maina. It is gratifying to take care of the vulnerable in our society. It is our responsibility to ensure their comfort. It was also time to catch up with my other neighbours at the village.” DP Gachagua wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens appreciated him for fulfilling his promise to Muchangi and taking care of his friend but faulted the DP for parading his deeds in public complete with photos.

Other critics suggested sustainable ways that the DP could explore to take care of his friend in a sustainable way rather than handouts from time to time whenever they meet.

Anwar Saddat:You didn’t have to take a picture of him and share as some form of trophy. When your “friend” of 18 years look like this, then it is fair to conclude that wewe ni mchoyo, mkono gamu, na mtu asio na utu. Take care of your friends and don’t broadcast it on social media!

This is not friendship

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadam Hussein: When somebody you call a close friend of almost 2 decades is in such state and you still have the audacity of pasting him all over your platform for people to see and ‘clap for you’, that says a lot about how you treat your friends. Empower without humiliation

Pulse Live Kenya

Masta: When helping the poor leave your cameras at home

ADVERTISEMENT