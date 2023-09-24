Fireworks as DP Gachagua, Moses Kuria face off again amid unease in Kenya Kwanza

Kuria fired the first salvo in Siaya when he responded to Gachagua’s claims that Kenya is a shareholder company in which the interests of shareholders must be served first before thinking of others.

“We want to create 47 mini-economies that work together for our country. For me, all parts of Kenya are useful. By the mere fact that the products that you have that can contribute to our jobs, to our foreign exchange, to our national GDP, everybody in this country is a shareholder,” said Kuria.

According to Gachagua, only those who supported Kenya Kwanza in the elections are the true shareholders in the government and are given front-row seats when plum jobs and developments are rolled out.

The salvo appears to have hit the right target with Deputy President firing back and maintaining that he is unapologetic over the remarks which caused a stir across the political divide.

Speaking during the burial of Teresia Mwangi, mother of Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Johan Mwangi on Saturday, September 23, Gachagua maintained that he is not apologetic for the utterances that Kenya is a shareholding company.

Gachagua remains unapologetic

He maintained that in as much as the statement may have unsettled some, those who laboured must first be rewarded with their harvest before others.

“You can’t plant maize and expect to harvest beans. Even at the family level, a mother does not feed her neighbour’s children before her own are fed. I have been accused of being rude and condemned for this fact as it is, but I am not apologetic” Gachagua noted.

Drifting away from the reconciliatory tone he struck earlier in the week when he defended Kuria from the pressure to have the president sack him, Gachagua revisited early statements by Moses Kuria and other leaders on the prices of fuel.

“The clergy gives us hope every Sunday. I urge leaders issuing statements of hopelessness to Kenyans to give them hope like the clergy do. The cost of fuel is an international crisis. Let’s stop hypocrisy and tell Kenyans the truth,” Gachagua stated.

