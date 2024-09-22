The sports category has moved to a new website.

DP Gachagua warns Ruto as Malala surfaces with new angle to impeachment plans

Charles Ouma

DP Gachagua urges President Ruto to intervene as embattled UDA party Secretary General Cleophas Malala adds new angle to impeachment plans

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and embattled United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Secretary General Cleophas Malala on Sunday, September 22
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and embattled United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Secretary General Cleophas Malala on Sunday, September 22

After lying low for a while, embattled United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Secretary General Cleophas Malala resurfaced, teaming up with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to warn party leader President William Ruto against any plans of impeaching his deputy.

With talks of impeachment gaining traction, the DP noted any form of betrayal from his boss, including allowing his (Ruto) allies to humiliate him will mark a significant change in Ruto’s political fortunes.

According to DP Gachagu, no one will trust President Ruto on anything moving forward should he betray his deputy.

"Ruto made one promise which does not require any funding, it does not require IMF or the World Bank. He promised that under his watch he would not allow his deputy to be humiliated. If he cannot keep that one promise, then there is no other thing people can trust him with," Gachagua stated during a church service in Kiambu County on Sunday.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a church service on Sunday, September 22
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a church service on Sunday, September 22 Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a church service on Sunday, September 22 Pulse Live Kenya

He further cautioned the President to put his house in order or risk losing the support of the Mt. Kenya region should his allies go ahead with the impeachment plan.

"I want to urge President Ruto to put his house in order and allow us to work. We have a mandate to fulfil to the Kenyan people, we need to get down to work," Gachagua pleaded.

On his part, Malala noted that Ruto shall have set himself up to be on the chopping board next if he allows his allies to proceed with the widely-publicised plan to impeach Gachagua.

According to Malala, those hounding Gachagua will trail their guns on the President and dance on his political grave in the next general election with no one to rescue him.

"I am not qualified to advise but these people you want to use to oust your deputy who stood with you, you might be thinking that you are impeaching Rigathi Gachagua but you have started the journey of removing yourself.

"The same people who are moving that motion, and I am being told that they have selected Junet Mohamed and Peter Kaluma, will start by removing your deputy but I assure you those same people will remove you as president." Malala claimed.

He urged the President to look back and reflect on Gachagua’s loyalty as well as their political journey and reward him with the honour of serving as Kenya’s Deputy President in peace.

"Please call your house to order, don't punish Rigathi Gachagua. This man was humiliated in front of his children, he was arrested because of you William Ruto. We urge you not to be inhuman," he said.

Gachagua’s allies who spoke at the event urged the President to reign in on his troops, claiming that the talk of impeachment is not an empty one.

Senator KarungoThangwa (Kiambu), DP Rigathi Gachagua, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba and former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Sunday, September 22
Senator KarungoThangwa (Kiambu), DP Rigathi Gachagua, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba and former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Sunday, September 22 Senator KarungoThangwa (Kiambu), DP Rigathi Gachagua, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba and former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Sunday, September 22 Pulse Live Kenya

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba remarked that they are privy to details of plans to table a motion in parliament next week seeking to oust the DP.

"We hate betrayal. The impeachment is being planned and those people who are being used to sign it are the same ones who insulted and humiliated. My president, please remember.

"Kiambu County gave you (Ruto) 606,000 votes. Respect those votes and let Rigathi Gachagua do his job." Wamuchomba stated.

It is an open secret that the relationship between the president and his deputy is not in the best shape just two years into their first term.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

