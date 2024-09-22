The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gachagua under siege: Oscar Sudi adds wealth acquisition angle as Ichung'wah rants

Charles Ouma

"You were elected in less than 2 years, for example, and you own more than 5 hotels, how did you buy them? We should speak the truth. You frustrate people until no work can be accomplished because of you." Sudi remarked.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

In the wake of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s tell-it-all interview on Citizen TV, his political allies and foes have united in responding to his claims, further complicating his woes.

Recommended articles

During the interview, DP Gachagua left no doubt that he is increasingly finding himself a stranger in an administration in which he is the second ion command and being left out of key government decisions, including state functions.

Admitting that he is in a worse state than President Ruto was in while serving as retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy, Gachagua appealed for prayers while lifting the lid on claims of disrespect, arrogance, humiliation and intimidation.

The DP’s bold remarks rattled both former political allies and foes who responded swiftly, taking him head-on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimani Ichungwa: DP Gachagua seeking sympathy, beware of his intentions to incite & divide Kenyans

Speaking after a burial in Alego Usonga Constituency on Saturday, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah dismissed Gachagua, accusing him of attempting to incite people from the Mt. Kenya region against their Members of Parliament.

READ: Gachagua’s apology to Uhuru & covenant made by Mount Kenya amid trouble with Ruto

He further alleged that the DP has shown clear intentions of creating political instability should things not go his way noting that claims of impeachment is merely a strategy to seek sympathy to keep his political career afloat.

"If you listened to him, he passed a veiled threat to Kenyans, saying that an impeachment motion would cause political instability, or rather he framed it's about stability of the nation. What he meant, is that he is trying to threaten that should there be one, there will be political instability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a Leader of Majority, I can tell you there has never been an impeachment plan against him. That has been a creation of those that he walks around with. It's a sympathy seeking gimmick to try and incite people from the Mt. Kenya region against MPs," Ichung'wah remarked.

Kimani Ichung'wah
Kimani Ichung'wah Pulse Live Kenya

On his part, Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi affirmed that Gachagua’s woes are a product of his own actions.

Accusing politicians of lying to Kenyans and turning their private and personal problems into national ones, Sudi questioned the rate at which a politician who he did not name acquired vast wealth after just two years in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The problem with us as leaders is that we lie a lot. If we told the truth, Kenya would be so far ahead but we are selfish, only want things for ourselves and if we don’t get what we want, we make it a national problem.

"You were elected in less than 2 years, for example, and you own more than 5 hotels, how did you buy them? We should speak the truth. You frustrate people until no work can be accomplished because of you." Sudi remarked.

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi (X)
Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi (X) Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi (X) Pulse Live Kenya

Without mentioning names, the MP averred that introspection is key, adding that it is not for nothing that a certain politician has found himself isolated and lonely and has consequently resorted to actions that can destabilise peace.

READ: Details of Ruto’s WhatsApp group: Purpose, members & why Gachagua was removed

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let's not lie to each other. If you are a leader with a higher position, we shall respect you but do not use the post to intimidate others.

"How come you fall out with mama mbogas, MCAs, and Governors? Sometimes if you are a leader of that kind, you should look within and ask yourself why you are falling out with leaders including your neighbours. It means that you are the problem," Sudi added.

ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga also waded into the matter, accusing Gachagua of harbouring bitterness after a section of Kenyans who he had considered as non-shareholders found their way into government.

READ: Ruto on the spot as Gachagua opens up on their relationship, humiliation & frustrations

ADVERTISEMENT

"When anybody from the presidency comes out to address the country, Kenyans expect that they will hear from the presidency about the many challenges they are facing.

"The bitterness is arising from the fact that all these people, who were considered non-shareholders by the Deputy President, have come forward and are also participating in this company that is called Kenya." Wanga stated.

Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X)
Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X) Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga (X) Pulse Live Kenya

She further challenged the Deputy President to be serious with his work.

"Be serious with the work you're elected by the people. If you're the DP or the President, you must be serious, instead of complaining. Kenya Kwanza's role is clear," Wanga added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

All we know on impeachment plan: Gachagua’s team details date, movers & end game:

All we know on impeachment plan: Gachagua’s team details date, movers & end game:

DP Gachagua warns Ruto as Malala surfaces with new angle to impeachment plans

DP Gachagua warns Ruto as Malala surfaces with new angle to impeachment plans

Charlene Ruto takes family's hustling story to U.S., shares it at UN forum in New York

Charlene Ruto takes family's hustling story to U.S., shares it at UN forum in New York

Youthful MCA dies in accident along Thika road

Youthful MCA dies in accident along Thika road

Gachagua under siege: Oscar Sudi adds wealth acquisition angle as Ichung'wah rants

Gachagua under siege: Oscar Sudi adds wealth acquisition angle as Ichung'wah rants

Watch highlights of President Ruto's visit to Kenyan police officers in Haiti

Watch highlights of President Ruto's visit to Kenyan police officers in Haiti

Watch President Ruto land in New York aboard Kenya Airways

Watch President Ruto land in New York aboard Kenya Airways

Boniface Mwangi calls out Butita & Jalang'o over interview with SPM Buzz

Boniface Mwangi calls out Butita & Jalang'o over interview with SPM Buzz

Safaricom clarifies Sh104.8B investment in Ministry of Health's digital healthcare plan

Safaricom clarifies Sh104.8B investment in Ministry of Health's digital healthcare plan

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI generated image showing two black men exchanging a briefcase in an office

Senior NIS officer found with unexplained millions in his bank accounts sacked

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Speaking during a meeting hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce in Nairobi

EPRA announces new fuel prices as diesel prices fall by highest margin

Wajir MCA Yussuf Ahmed who went missing in Nairobi found unconscious in Migori hospital

Lawmaker who went missing in Nairobi found unconscious in Migori hospital

The Nairobi Hospital

Nairobi Hospital doctors announce strike, demand board's resignation