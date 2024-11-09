The sports category has moved to a new website.

DP Kindiki gives update after 1st international assignment as Ruto's deputy

Charles Ouma

His travels reflected his status as Kenya's Deputy President, enjoying the trappings of power and privileges that come with his position.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with President Duma Boko of Botswana on November 9, 2024 [DPCS].
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with President Duma Boko of Botswana on November 9, 2024 [DPCS].

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki jetted out of the country for his first international assignment, representing President William Ruto during the inauguration of Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko in Gaborone and holding talks with his host.

His travels reflected the significant changes in his status, having moved from a Cabinet Secretary to become Kenya’s Deputy President, enjoying the trappings of power and privileges that come with his position.

Kindiki and his entourage departed from Nairobi on a Rolls-Royce powerd Fokker 70, similar to Kenya’s official presidential jet.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with President Duma Boko of Botswana on November 9, 2024 [DPCS].
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with President Duma Boko of Botswana on November 9, 2024 [DPCS].
The Rolls-Royce-powered Fokker 70 is similar to Kenya's official presidential jet, with a maximum takeoff weight is 41,730 kg and can accommodate 72 to 85 passengers depending on configuration.

His entourage included Senators Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo) and Eddy Oketch (Migori) as well as National Assembly Members; Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), John Njuguna Kawanjiku (Kiambaa), Victor Koech (Chepalungu), and Elisha Odhiambo (Gem).

Kindiki held talks with Botswana’s President Boko, with the two countries affirming their commitment to cooperate in areas of mutual interest and benefit such as climate change, trade, and regional security.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with President Duma Boko of Botswana on November 9, 2024 [DPCS].
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with President Duma Boko of Botswana on November 9, 2024 [DPCS].

The talks also covered collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing economic development and stability in the region.

“Kenya considers Botswana an ally in continental economic development, peace and security, tourism, education, health, and renewable energy.” Kindiki noted in recognition of the two countries’ long-standing cooperation.

The two leaders also discussed the expansion of trade opportunities between the two countries particularly agricultural products.

Botswana and Kenya agreed to cooperate in beef farming, horticulture, and floriculture while also improving cooperative management practices and leveraging mining resources for national development.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with President Duma Boko of Botswana on November 9, 2024 [DPCS].
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with President Duma Boko of Botswana on November 9, 2024 [DPCS].

The two nations also committed to work together to promote peace and stability in the region.

Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the African Union Commission chairmanship also made it to the agenda with Kindiki conveying Kenya’s request for Botswana’s support to see Odinga land the role.

“We presented to President Duma Boko Kenya's request to support the candidature of Hon. Raila Odinga to chair the African Union Commission.” Kindiki noted.

The DP also appreciated the hospitality extended to Kenyans who work and reside in Botswana, noting that Kenyans in Botswana have contributed to several sectors in the country, including governance and education.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with President Duma Boko of Botswana on November 9, 2024 [DPCS].
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with President Duma Boko of Botswana on November 9, 2024 [DPCS].

“The Government of Kenya appreciates the cordial treatment accorded to our professionals who have over time contributed to the setting up of governance and education structures in Botswana,” Kindiki added.

More than 1200 Kenyans reside and work in Botswana.

