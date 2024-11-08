The sports category has moved to a new website.

date 2024-11-08

DP Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years on special assignment by Ruto

Denis Mwangi

Deputy President Kindiki leaves the country for the first foreign trip since Ruto took office

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana

On Friday morning, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki departed Kenya for Gaborone, Botswana, making a notable mark as his first international trip in two years.

Kindiki is set to represent President Ruto at the inauguration of Botswana’s newly elected leader Duma Boko.

The visit reflects Kenya’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties within the African continent.

Kindiki is one of the few members of the executive who had not gone on any foreign travel since 2022, when President William Ruto formed his government and named him as his first Interior CS.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana Pulse Live Kenya

He was however the most travelled CS locally having visited over 41 counties, due to the significance of his previous role in heading the crucial Ministry of Interior and National Government Administration.

Kindiki on Thursday formally assumed the office of the deputy president at Harambee House Annex, where he gave an account of his former CS role and expectations for his new mandate as DP.

Taking stock of the gains made during the past 24 months he has been in charge of the Interior docket, the DP has enumerated extinguishment of banditry, suppression of terror threats/attacks in the frontier counties, & streamlined passport processing/issuance as among the most notable successes.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana Pulse Live Kenya
However, he owned up any performance inadequacies during his tenure and exuded confidence that his successor will build on the positives and the lessons learnt to further elevate the country's national security.

Kindiki said he was humbled to be serving the country as its 3rd deputy president and to formally take the reins to support and assist President Ruto towards the realisation of his vision to transform Kenya.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana Pulse Live Kenya

"I have had occasion in the past few days to ponder on how the orderly transfer of authority as called for in our Constitution takes place seamlessly in our Country, I realise that my ascent to the office of Deputy President has taken place on the back of a hotly contested constitutional process," he stated.

The DP added that for weeks, the country was glued to Parliamentary and Judicial events which tested Kenya's democratic credentials and the integrity of its Constitutional institutions.

