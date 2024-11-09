5 issues that Ruto discussed with Trump in 1st call after US election victory

President-elect Trump trounced Vice President and Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris in the US elections held on Nov 05, paving the way for his return to The White House as the 47th President.

During the conversation, President Ruto briefed the President-elect on areas of mutual interests to the two countries.

File image of US President-elect Donald Trump Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Good governance, security, trade and investment are among the areas that Ruto and Trump touched on during the conversation.

“I have had a telephone conversation with US President-Elect @realDonaldTrump. I congratulated him following his election as the 47th President of the United States of America. We discussed areas of mutual interest that are of benefit to the citizens of our two countries, including trade and investment, security and good governance. “ Ruto stated on X.

Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti

The Kenyan President also briefed Trump on the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I briefed President Trump on the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti and possible areas of cooperation with the US government on this important conflict resolution initiative.” Ruto added.

File image of President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya is a strategic ally to US and a key trade partner and President William Ruto has been a key ally of President Joe Biden.

The change in US leadership is likely to have ripple effects as the new administration rolls out areas of its focus and cooperation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Areas of cooperation & Ruto's relationship with President Joe Biden

Kenya and the US have over the years cooperated in multilateral cooperation, public health, gender equality, regional stability, democracy and human rights, refugee support, climate change, advancing economic prosperity, and defence cooperation.

President Biden welcomed Ruto to the White House for a historic state visit that lasted four days, affirming the strategic partnership between US and Kenya.

President William Ruto and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House during Ruto's U.S. state visit Pulse Live Kenya

“This visit is not just about our history; it’s about the future of what we’re going to do together, and there’s a lot we can and must do together,” Biden said during Ruto’s visit.

ADVERTISEMENT