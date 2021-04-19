DP Ruto is likely to resign a few months to elections – MP Wamalwa

“Whatever is happening between Ruto and Uhuru is so similar to what happens in NASA coalition between Raila and his partners. Looking at the statement of the Deputy President he is likely to resign but not now. At an appropriate time that will give him political capital, political value, where he can gain sympathy and many other things. I know there are many people trying to push him to get out. If he resigns now, he’s going to be very vulnerable. In my thinking he will resign maybe months to election I don’t see him staying in Jubilee to the end of the term,” said Chris Wamalwa.