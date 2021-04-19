DP Ruto is likely to resign a few months to elections – MP Wamalwa

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa has said that Deputy President William Ruto is very likely to from the government, a few months to the 2022 General elections.
Speaking when he appeared on Citizen TV, Wamalwa said the DP is only waiting for an appropriate time, where he will gain sympathy and political mileage from his resignation.
He stated that what Dr Ruto is currently experiencing is not different from what other NASA coalition partners are facing in the fallout with ODM leader Raila Odinga.
The Kiminini MP noted that if the Deputy President resigns now, he will become vulnerable and holding the position of DP has privileges that he currently enjoys and cannot afford to lose.
“Whatever is happening between Ruto and Uhuru is so similar to what happens in NASA coalition between Raila and his partners. Looking at the statement of the Deputy President he is likely to resign but not now. At an appropriate time that will give him political capital, political value, where he can gain sympathy and many other things. I know there are many people trying to push him to get out. If he resigns now, he’s going to be very vulnerable. In my thinking he will resign maybe months to election I don’t see him staying in Jubilee to the end of the term,” said Chris Wamalwa.
