Siaya Senator and Senate Minority Leader James Orengo on Friday warned Deputy President William Ruto against publicly attacking his Cabinet colleagues.

Orengo said he had information that during Thursday's Cabinet meeting held at State House, all attendants were given an opportunity to raise their grievances in front of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Senator added that while CSs confronted Ruto over his public attacks on the government, the DP was unable to raise the same issues he has recently been making in public and on social media.

"I want to tell Ruto that if he has any issues with Matiangi, he should table it in the Cabinet. I have information during the cabinet meeting, people were asked to raise questions. The CSs asked the DP hard questions but Ruto could not speak. Then when he left State House he started attacking Matiang'i. Let him keep quiet or face me," Orengo said.

The Senator spoke in Kisii where he accompanied ODM Leader Raila Odinga to the funeral of Mzee David Ong'esa Onsarigo, the father of journalist Dennis Onsarigo.