Wabukala bids EACC goodbye after 6 years of service

Wabukala took over from Philip Kinisu who stepped down in 2017 after he was accused of being corrupt yet he was supposed to lead by example.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak has penned an emotional goodbye statement to Wabukala who served diligently in his capacity.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) bids farewell to the Chairperson, Archbishop (Emeritus) Dr Eliud Wabukala, EBS, whose term of office has come to an end today, Tuesday, 17th January 2023.

“Archbishop Wabukala was appointed as the Commission Chairperson vide Gazette Notice No. 398 of 18th January 2017 pursuant to the provisions of Article 250 (2) (c) of the Constitution of Kenya as read with Sections 7 and 10(5) of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2011," read the statement.

Mbarak added that he would like to thank Wabukala for being steady and focused during his tenure as the chair.

“On behalf of the Commissioners, Executive Management and Staff of EACC, I thank the outgoing Chairperson for the focused and steady leadership that he has provided to the Commission in the last six (6) years.

"During his tenure, he was instrumental in shaping the strategic and policy direction of the Commission which has resulted in significant milestones in the fight against corruption and promotion of ethics in the country," wrote Mbarak.