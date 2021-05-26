RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

EACC names 4 prominent politicians behind Sh25 Billion corruption in gov't

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

The big 4 names in corruption

EACC Chairman Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala
EACC Chairman Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala Pulse Live Kenya

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has named four prominent politicians who are behind a total of Sh25 billion corruption within government.

Recommended articles

Conveying plans to recover Sh11 billion of the stolen wealth, EACC Chairman Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala stated that the four politicians could not explain the source of the wealth.

Chairman Wabukala was appearing in a virtual meeting with the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).

Those indicted are former Governors Dr Evans Kidero (Nairobi), Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) as well as Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal.

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal
Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal Pulse Live Kenya

Wealth in Cars and Property

According to the EACC, the accused politicians have the wealth tied up in property and luxury cars.

A file photo of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu (right) and his Nairobi counterpart Mike Sonko. The two on Wednesday publicly met for the first meeting since their leaked phone call
A file photo of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu (right) and his Nairobi counterpart Mike Sonko. The two on Wednesday publicly met for the first meeting since their leaked phone call ece-auto-gen

Dr Kidero's Yala Towers in Nairobi CBD was said to be his most highly priced possession tied to graft, valued at Sh1.2 billion.

He is also said to be earning billions in rental income in addition to owning up to 11 Range Rovers and Mercedes Benzes.

Mr Waititu and Sonko are accused of owning multi-million properties within Nairobi's CBD and Upper Hill areas respectively.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke