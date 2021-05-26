EACC names 4 prominent politicians behind Sh25 Billion corruption in gov't

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has named four prominent politicians who are behind a total of Sh25 billion corruption within government.
Conveying plans to recover Sh11 billion of the stolen wealth, EACC Chairman Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala stated that the four politicians could not explain the source of the wealth.
Chairman Wabukala was appearing in a virtual meeting with the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).
Those indicted are former Governors Dr Evans Kidero (Nairobi), Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) as well as Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal.
Wealth in Cars and Property
According to the EACC, the accused politicians have the wealth tied up in property and luxury cars.
Dr Kidero's Yala Towers in Nairobi CBD was said to be his most highly priced possession tied to graft, valued at Sh1.2 billion.
He is also said to be earning billions in rental income in addition to owning up to 11 Range Rovers and Mercedes Benzes.
Mr Waititu and Sonko are accused of owning multi-million properties within Nairobi's CBD and Upper Hill areas respectively.
