Former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero has officially declared his candidature for the Homa Bay County gubernatorial seat in the 2022 general elections.

The former Nairobi County boss spoke on Friday following a series of meetings with Homa Bay County residents in Rangwe and Karachuonyo.

He mentioned that Homa Bay County has resources that can be used to enrich and improve living standards of the people of Homa Bay, as he called on the electorate to give him the chance to do this in 2022.

Dr Kidero's declaration comes after months of saying that he had not settled on which position he would be going for, despite the many reports that he was eyeing the Homa Bay top seat.

He however, noted that if the people of Homa Bay came calling, he would listen to them.

Dr. Evans Kidero's entry into Homa Bay Politics is seen as a major obstacle for the county's leaders who have been eyeing the top job, including; current Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga and ODM party chairman John Mbadi.

Kidero, Wanga and Mbadi are all from the ODM party.