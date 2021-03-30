Tanzanian Finance Minster Dr. Philip Mpango has been approved unanimously as the new Vice President by Member of Parliament.

On Tuesday, President Samia Hassan Suluhu tabled Mpango’s name in the National Assembly through speaker Job Ndugai, for approval. To become the new Vice President, Mpango needed an endorsement of 50 percent of all the Members of parliament.

“Namshukuru sana Rais Samia Suluhu Hassan kwa kulipendekeza jina langu kuwa Makamu wa Rais, ni heshima kubwa sana, sikuwahi kuota, nimepigwa na butwaa” said Mpango.

Dr. Dr. Philip Mpango

Dr. Mpango has been serving as the Minister for Finance and Planning and Buhigwe MP since November 2015. Following the appointment he ceases being a Member of Parliament.

He now takes over as the new VP, after the seat fell vacant after Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as President following the death of Dr. John Pombe Magufuli.

Dr. Mpango, previously served as Acting Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA); Executive Secretary in the President’s Office (Planning Commission); Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs as well as Personal Assistant to the President (Economic Affairs).

He also worked as the Head of the President’s Economic Advisory Unit; Senior Economist for the World Bank; Visiting Lecturer in Public Economics, Collaborative Masters program for Anglo-phone Africa.