Driver burns to death in Sunday morning accident along Thika Road

Charles Ouma

The accident happened at the Pangani tunnel after the driver lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and hit a wall before bursting into flames

A motorist plying the Thika Superhighway was on Sunday morning burnt to death after the vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident.

The accident happened at the Pangani tunnel along the highway after the driver lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and hit a wall.

Shortly after the impact, the car burst into flames as the injured driver struggled to get out of the wreckage.

The motorist who according to the police was aged 45 made it out of the vehicle but fell about one meter away from the burning car.

A report on the accident filed by the police indicate that the motorist was heading to Thika from Nairobi when tragedy struck at around 1:30AM.

A collage image of the scene of the Sunday morning accident in which a motorist burnt to death along Thika Road
A collage image of the scene of the Sunday morning accident in which a motorist burnt to death along Thika Road

Nairobi city county fire brigade rushed at the scene of the crash and put out the fire that had made a section of the road unusable by motorists.

The body of the deceased was moved to City mortuary awaiting identification by relatives.

The wreckage of the car has since been towed to Pangani police station.

Driver burns to death in Sunday morning accident along Thika Road

