KeNHA issues alert to Thika Superhighway motorists after accident blocks entire section

The incident occurred on Thursday, February 23, at the Chania River Bridge, near the Bluepost Hotel, affecting the traffic headed towards Kenol.

The road has been completely blocked, and recovery efforts are currently ongoing.

“KeNHA would like to issue an alert to motorists plying the Nairobi - Thika - Kenol Highway of an accident at the Chania River Bridge near Bluepost Hotel, affecting the Kenol-bound traffic, leaving the road totally blocked,” the authority said in a statement.

KeNHA has advised motorists to exercise patience and caution while driving in the area and to obey instructions given by traffic marshals.

The Police are currently on the scene, working to salvage the situation and restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.

The performance-based contractor has also been called upon to assist in the recovery process, and KeNHA is working closely with all relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all motorists and passengers in the affected area.

This comes just months after a similar accident involving a fuel tanker occurred at the same place in December 2022.

The tanker’s chassis broke with the head falling into the Chania river.

"The accident has occasioned that stretch of the road to be completely blocked as the police conduct rescue operations," KeNHA announced at the time.

Road accident statistics in Kenya

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said that in 2022, Kenya recorded the highest death toll on Kenyan roads since its independence.

“An analysis by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows a 3% increase in road carnage as of November 15, 2022, with fatalities standing at 4,432 compared to 4,271 during the same period last year. This is the highest death toll registered since independence,” he stated.

More than 1,595 pedestrians lost their lives while crossing roads from January 2022 to December 2022.

The CS said 403 drivers were also killed in accidents this year, adding: “These are the ladies and gentlemen we depend on to protect others because these mistakes, that could be avoided, are because of them.”

The number of passengers who lost their lives was recorded as 793.