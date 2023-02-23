ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KeNHA issues alert to Thika Superhighway motorists after accident blocks entire section

Denis Mwangi

KeNHA cautioned motorists that the accident blocked an entire section of the highway

Photos from an accident at Blue Post along the Thika Superhighway
Photos from an accident at Blue Post along the Thika Superhighway

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued an alert to motorists using the Nairobi-Thika-Kenol highway, following an accident that has blocked the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The incident occurred on Thursday, February 23, at the Chania River Bridge, near the Bluepost Hotel, affecting the traffic headed towards Kenol.

The road has been completely blocked, and recovery efforts are currently ongoing.

KeNHA would like to issue an alert to motorists plying the Nairobi - Thika - Kenol Highway of an accident at the Chania River Bridge near Bluepost Hotel, affecting the Kenol-bound traffic, leaving the road totally blocked,” the authority said in a statement.

Photos from an accident at Blue Post along the Thika Superhighway
Photos from an accident at Blue Post along the Thika Superhighway Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from an accident at Blue Post along the Thika Superhighway
Photos from an accident at Blue Post along the Thika Superhighway Pulse Live Kenya

KeNHA has advised motorists to exercise patience and caution while driving in the area and to obey instructions given by traffic marshals.

The Police are currently on the scene, working to salvage the situation and restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.

The performance-based contractor has also been called upon to assist in the recovery process, and KeNHA is working closely with all relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all motorists and passengers in the affected area.

This comes just months after a similar accident involving a fuel tanker occurred at the same place in December 2022.

The tanker’s chassis broke with the head falling into the Chania river.

"The accident has occasioned that stretch of the road to be completely blocked as the police conduct rescue operations," KeNHA announced at the time.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said that in 2022, Kenya recorded the highest death toll on Kenyan roads since its independence.

An analysis by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows a 3% increase in road carnage as of November 15, 2022, with fatalities standing at 4,432 compared to 4,271 during the same period last year. This is the highest death toll registered since independence,” he stated.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House
Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House Pulse Live Kenya

More than 1,595 pedestrians lost their lives while crossing roads from January 2022 to December 2022.

The CS said 403 drivers were also killed in accidents this year, adding: “These are the ladies and gentlemen we depend on to protect others because these mistakes, that could be avoided, are because of them.

The number of passengers who lost their lives was recorded as 793.

The Transport CS also said that since the beginning of the year, over 1,190 boda boda operators were killed in road accidents.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila reacts to termination of his job as AU High Representative

Raila reacts to termination of his job as AU High Representative

Kenyan student dies 3 months after settling in Australia

Kenyan student dies 3 months after settling in Australia

KeNHA issues alert to Thika Superhighway motorists after accident blocks entire section

KeNHA issues alert to Thika Superhighway motorists after accident blocks entire section

Tabitha Karanja shares excuses Ruto could give if he fails to fulfil campaign promises

Tabitha Karanja shares excuses Ruto could give if he fails to fulfil campaign promises

Raila's job as AU High Representative terminated after 5 years

Raila's job as AU High Representative terminated after 5 years

David Ndii prepares Kenyans for 2 painful choices over cost of electricity

David Ndii prepares Kenyans for 2 painful choices over cost of electricity

DPP Haji takes action after viral BBC exposé

DPP Haji takes action after viral BBC exposé

6 found guilty of trafficking drugs worth Sh1.4 billion

6 found guilty of trafficking drugs worth Sh1.4 billion

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former National Health Insurance Fund employee, Mary Lilian Waithera Gathenya.

Suspect linked to NHIF staffer's mysterious shooting arrested

CCTV footage capturing moment when NHIF employee Lilian Waithera was shot surfaces

CCTV footage unearths new details in the shooting of NHIF staffer in Nairobi CBD

Nzula Makosi [left] and Anthony Ndiema [Photo: Instagram]

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

A collage of Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider and Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto during her engagment

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement