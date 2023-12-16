KQ flight to Dubai returns to Nairobi midair after debris scare

A routine checkup by the airport’s Air Traffic Control team found tyre debris on the runway that the plane used while departing for Dubai.

Reports attributed to KQ indicate that the debris was discovered at around 9:20 pm.

Further investigations established that the debris was from the Dubai-bound flight KQ 310 that had departed on schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Upon further inspection, it was established by the KQ operations team that the tyre debris was from KQ 310, which had departed on a scheduled operation from Nairobi to Dubai," KQ revealed in a statement.

The crew of the flight was promptly contracted and agreed to turn back and head to Nairobi as a precautionary measure.

"The KQ operations team contacted the crew and agreed on a precautionary air turn back to Nairobi for further technical attention." Added the statement.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Air turn backs are standard safety procedures in aviation. We sincerely apologize to our guests for the inconvenience and assure our customers that their safety and that of our crew is our highest priority," added KQ.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Air Turn back” is a procedure when an aircraft returns to its departing airport without it being pre-planned by the crew.

The plane made its way back to Nairobi and touched down at 11:46 pm without any issues.

Pulse Live Kenya

Emergency response services had been placed on high alert with the plane touchdown monitored closely following safety protocols and coordinating with JKIA's operations control team.

ADVERTISEMENT