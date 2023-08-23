EACC arrests Oparanya & his wife after raiding his homes in Nairobi & Kakamega

Investigators raided Oparanya’s homes in Langa’ata and Butere on Wednesday, August 23.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is probing the governor over corruption and economic crimes committed during his tenure as governor.

In a statement, the ODM Party said that the former governor was arrested alongside his wife Madam Priscillah.

Gorvenor Oparanya

The party added that no information has been given to them as to why they have been arrested and why they are being questioned.

Oparanya’s lawyer Ken Nyakundi said the officers produced a search warrant.

“We could not stop them from doing what they wanted. We are currently at the EACC headquarters and we will communicate further," he said.

The EACC team demanded that the former governor be driven in their official vehicle, but a scuffle ensued thereafter.

EACC officers

Oparanya said he would present himself at the EACC offices instead.