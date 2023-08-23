The sports category has moved to a new website.

EACC arrests Oparanya & his wife after raiding his homes in Nairobi & Kakamega

Denis Mwangi

Oparanya was arrested alongside his wife Madam Priscillah.

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has presented himself to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission after a raid at his homes.

Investigators raided Oparanya’s homes in Langa’ata and Butere on Wednesday, August 23.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is probing the governor over corruption and economic crimes committed during his tenure as governor.

In a statement, the ODM Party said that the former governor was arrested alongside his wife Madam Priscillah.

Gorvenor Oparanya

The party added that no information has been given to them as to why they have been arrested and why they are being questioned.

Oparanya’s lawyer Ken Nyakundi said the officers produced a search warrant.

“We could not stop them from doing what they wanted. We are currently at the EACC headquarters and we will communicate further," he said.

The EACC team demanded that the former governor be driven in their official vehicle, but a scuffle ensued thereafter.

EACC Officers

Oparanya said he would present himself at the EACC offices instead.

In July, the former governor was reportedly taken into custody by authorities following his alleged involvement in the anti-government protests that unfolded on July 12.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

