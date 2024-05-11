Each tourist to plant a tree upon arrival in Kenya - CS Alfred Mutua declares

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua who announced the initiative on Friday noted that it will contribute to the government's 15 billion trees target.

The CS who spoke during a tree planting exercise in Taita Taveta noted the initiative dubbed "One Tree per Tourist" is a significant step in tackling the effects of climate change.

He added that "One Tree per Tourist" has the full blessings of the President and the Cabinet, having been discussed at a cabinet meeting where CSs deliberated on how to achieve a green economy.

The initiative will be out and implemented in collaboration with various stakeholders in the Tourism industry, including tourism agencies, hotels, and tour companies.

CS Mutua noted that by planting a tree, each tourist will be contributing to the preservation of biodiversity and ecosystems that the industry relies on.

"Tourism heavily relies on the preservation of biodiversity and ecosystems.

"Tree planting remains a continuous and pivotal exercise undertaken by the ministry to preserve the country's ecosystem," CS Mutua stated.

President William Ruto's commitment to mitigating effects of climate change

The Kenya Kwanza administration rolled out an ambitious plan to plant 15 billion treed in 10 years, with President William Ruto leading the initiative.

A day was set aside on November 13, 2023, gazette as a public holiday and dedicated to a nationwide tree-planting initiative as part of the National Tree Planting Campaign under the Presidential Programme for the Accelerated Restoration of Forests and Rangelands, which aims to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

Kenyans received a special public holiday yet again on May 10, 2024, to plant trees across the country during the on-going heavy rainy season.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachael Ruto leading the national tree planting day in Murang'a County on May 10, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Young master Quintine Gitau was photographed planting trees with the president, with State House revealing that the pair planted 100 of the more than 20,000 trees planted at the event.

“We are not just planting trees today, from Monday, this exercise will continue ministry by ministry daily,” The Head of State stated during a tree-planting exercise in Murang’a County on Friday, May 10.

“For the next six months, every Ministry will be in charge for a day for planting trees,” he added.