How a young boy impressed Ruto during National Tree Planting Day in Murang'a

After addressing residents, the president decided to shake a few hands before proceeding to the day's main activity, which was planting trees.

Along the way, he noticed a young boy, dressed in full gear and ready to plant trees, eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Clad in a combat outfit and gumboots, the young boy demonstrated his preparedness to participate in the tree-planting activity.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachael Ruto leading the national tree planting day in Murang'a County on May 10, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Hand in hand with the head of state, he showed his readiness for the task at hand by grabbing a shovel and assisting the president in carrying out the day's exercise.

President Ruto, speaking at Karua grounds in Maragua after a tree-planting event, announced the ambitious initiative that aims to plant a staggering 15 billion trees by 2032.

"We must look for a solution to climate change, and the solution is planting and growing trees," President Ruto emphasised, highlighting the urgency of combating the environmental challenges facing the country.

The campaign will see every ministry actively participating, with Cabinet Secretaries taking the lead on designated days. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is set to kick off the initiative on Monday, setting the stage for a collective effort towards conserving and restoring the environment.

President Ruto expressed regret over the recent onslaught of droughts and floods, stressing the need to increase Kenya's forest cover from 12% to 30%. The initiative aims not only to mitigate climate change but also to address the devastating impacts of natural disasters that have plagued the nation.

Acknowledging the importance of community involvement, Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya announced plans for the ministry to purchase seedlings from residents, fostering grassroots participation in the tree-planting endeavour.

The call to action extends beyond government officials, with President Ruto urging every Kenyan to plant at least 50 trees, particularly focusing on fruit species. This grassroots involvement is crucial in ensuring the sustainability and success of the campaign.

President William Ruto, First Lady Rachael Ruto leading the national tree planting day in Murang'a County on May 10, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya