Education & professional backgrounds of 5 new faces in Ruto's CS nominee list

Amos Robi

Julius Migos Ogamba, a legal practitioner, has been nominated to the ministry of education docket

Education Cabinet Secretary nominee Julius Migos Ogamba
  • President William Ruto has named 11 nominees for different positions within his cabinet
  • Among the nominees, six are from his dissolved cabinet and five are fresh faces
  • Eric Mugaa Murithi nominated for his expertise in civil engineering and water resources

President William Ruto has named 11 nominees for different positions within his cabinet. Among the eleven, six are from his dissolved cabient while five are fresh faces.

Below are the profiles of five newly nominated Cabinet Secretaries:

Educational background

  • Bachelor of Laws (LLB) - University of Nairobi
  • Diploma in Law - Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London
  • Post Graduate Diploma in Law - Kenya School of Law

Professional qualifications

  • Commissioner for Oaths and Notary Public
  • Member of the Law Society of Kenya
  • Certified Public Secretary
Education Cabinet Secretary nominee Julius Migos Ogamba
Career highlights

Born in 1967, Julius Migos Ogamba, is an accomplished advocate with nearly 30 years of legal practice, in 2023, Ogamba was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen).

In 2017, he vied for the Kitutu Chache North parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket but did not succeed.

He is the Senior Partner at MigosOgamba & Waudo Advocates.

Educational background

  • MSc in Civil Engineering (Water Resources) - University of Nairobi [2018-2022]
  • BSc in Civil and Construction Engineering (First Class Honours) - University of Nairobi [2011-2016]

Professional experience

  • Assistant Project Engineer - Water and Sanitation Development Project (WSDP)
  • Assistant Project Engineer - KIMAWASCO
  • Design Engineer - Kenya Towns Sustainable Water and Supply Sanitation Program

Career highlights

Eric Mugaa Murithi is a civil engineer and water resource enthusiast with over 8 years of hands-on experience in the operations and management of engineering projects.

The 32-year-old's expertise includes water hydraulic modelling, design of water and wastewater networks, and the development of water treatment plants and other structures.

Educational background

  • PhD in Development Economics and Policy - Wageningen University, Netherlands [1998-2002]
  • MSc in Agricultural Economics - University of Nairobi [1987-1991]
  • BSc in Agriculture - University of Nairobi [1984-1987]

Professional Experience

  • Lead Economist - State Department of Livestock
  • Lead Consultant - Assessment of Public Financing for Farmer-Led Irrigation Development, State Department of Livestock
  • Senior Agricultural Economist & Task Team Leader - World Bank, Nairobi
  • Research Fellow - Egerton University, Tegemeo Institute

Career highlights

With over 36 years of experience, Dr. Andrew Mwihia Karanja has an extensive background in development economics, rural development, finance, agriculture, and livestock development.

He started his career as an extension officer and planning officer at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

He later joined the Coffee Research Foundation (CRF), where he rose to Senior Agricultural Economist and Head of Economics Department.

Dr. Karanja also served as an Agricultural Economist at the World Bank.

Educational background

  • Post-Doctorate Fellowship (Innovation Value Chain) - Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria, SA [2012-2013]
  • PhD in Information Systems - University of Nairobi, Kenya [2011]
  • MBA in Management Science - University of Nairobi, Kenya [2000]
  • BSc in Information Science - Moi University [1996]
Dr Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u
Dr Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u Pulse Live Kenya

Professional experience

  • Senior Research Manager - Global Digital Inclusion Partnership
  • Co-Investigator - Cybersecurity Mentorship Kit, Gender Justice in STEM Research in Africa (GEJUSTA)
  • Senior Regulatory and Internet Governance Expert - African Union Commission (EU-funded project)
  • Consultant - ICT Authority/Ministry of Education

Career Highlights

Dr. Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u is an expert in internet governance, focusing on areas such as internet infrastructure, AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, and data governance.

She has significantly contributed to the African Union Digital Transformation Strategy and the development of sectoral strategies for education, health, and agriculture.

Dr. Ndung'u coordinated an online internet governance curriculum and developed a course for the Pan African University Institute, enhancing digital skills across Africa.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

