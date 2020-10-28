Education PS Belio Kipsang on Wednesday reported that 17 learners and 33 teachers have been infected with Covid-19 since schools re-opened.

Dr Kipsang stated that the cases had been recorded in 35 schools countrywide.

He, however, clarified that the numbers are not worrying to the ministry and as such there are no plans to close the schools.

"We are not about to close schools unless advised by the Ministry of Health, but we are putting our heads together to work our modalities of reopening other classes," the PS stated.

The PS further blamed the cases on parents, citing recent political campaigns as the breeding ground for the virus.

"Our challenge is our parents attending political rallies and other social gatherings without masks, let’s not blame our children, why tell us to achieve social distance in schools if parents are attending rallies without observing measures?" he posed.

Dr Kipsang was giving a report to the National Assembly Education Committee.