ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has rubbished claims that the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga is collapsing and that no one is leaving.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Mr. Sifuna said the collapse of the handshake has been the Tangatanga faction’s dream for years and it will only remain a dream.

He went on to say that they will continue having the conversations Deputy President William Ruto is not comfortable with, as he insisted that the presidency must be rotational for the 44 tribes in Kenya.

“The HANDSHAKE collapsing has been a tangatanga wet dream for years. It will remain jus that. NO ONE is leaving. We will have the difficult conversations Ruto fears. Being the best thief must stop being an achievement. The presidency MUST be a club of 44 not just 2,” tweeted Edwin Sifuna.

His remarks came after DP William Ruto said the handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr. Odinga was about to collapse, and ODM was just about to abandon the handshake.

Speaking in Londiani, Kericho County, DP Ruto stated that the former Prime Minister was scheming how to destroy what remains of the Jubilee Party before deserting the handshake. He added that it’s hypocritical for them to criticize the government yet they joined at the time some of the projects had already stalled.

“If ODM leaders now want to leave the government they should do it in peace. They should not make noise. We know they have a scheme to abandon the handshake. They have started with creating chaos in Jubilee,” said William Ruto.